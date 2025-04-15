'I’m So Proud That...': Ibrahim Ali Khan On Being Called A Carbon Copy Of Saif Ali Khan

New Delhi: Ibrahim Ali Khan, the son of Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan, is gracefully embracing the constant comparisons drawn between him and his famous father. Known for his striking resemblance to Saif—from his chiseled features to his regal charm—Ibrahim has been capturing attention both at public events and through candid appearances, earning him the title of Saif’s “carbon copy.”

But the young actor embraces it all with grace. “I take it in my stride because he’s a good-looking man. And I don’t think it will happen all my life. My goal is to do some good work by 30, and become my own name Actually, I do have my own name at this point and my own face. You actually think I’m going to cry about the fact that I’ve got his face? Absolutely not. And I’m so proud that he’s who he is and that I’m his son"

Despite coming from a legacy steeped in cinematic history and royal lineage, Ibrahim is focused on carving his own niche. His grounded demeanor and quiet ambition are making him one of the most promising young faces in the industry.

On the professional front, Ibrahim will soon be seen in Sarzameen, where he stars alongside Kajol. With his own identity taking shape and a growing fan base, Ibrahim Ali Khan is not just walking in his father’s footsteps—he’s paving his own way forward.