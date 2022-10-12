'Keep in mind Indian traditions': MP minister warns Aamir Khan over his new ad

New Delhi: Bollywood’s Mr. Perfectionist Aamir Khan has landed in trouble again. His recent advertisement with actress Kiara Advani has been at the receiving end of criticism for allegedly hurting sentiments of Hindus. The actor was even trolled on social media for the same. Now, in a recent development, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra has said that he received complaints about the ad and requested Aamir Khan to keep Indian traditions in mind while doing such advertisements. According to news agency ANI, MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra said, “I received complaints & saw the ad. I request Aamir Khan to appear in ads keeping in mind Indian traditions. Such twisted acts hurt religious sentiments. He doesn't have permission to hurt anyone's religious sentiments.”

In the video, Aamir and Kiara act as a newly married couple in which the groom (played by Aamir Khan) goes to live with the girl’s family in order to bring a change in society. The ad is for AU Small Finance Bank. However, the ad was trolled massively by the netizens.

However, neither the actors nor the bank responded to any of the trolling or allegations laid on the advertisement.

Earlier, ‘The Kashmir Files’ director Vivek Agnihotri had slammed Aamir Khan and the makers for the ad. “I just fail to understand since when Banks have become responsible for changing social & religious traditions? I think @aubankindia should do activism by changing corrupt banking system. Aisi bakwaas karte hain fir kehte hain Hindus are trolling. Idiots,” he wrote on Twitter.

Just a couple of months ago, Aamir Khan had faced boycott trends on social media for his film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’. An old video of his had resurfaced at that time in which he said that his then wife Kiran Rao felt that living in India was ‘unsafe’ for her.