‘I Slit My Wrist For Him’: Babil Khan Hits Back At Director Sai Rajesh Over Viral Breakdown Criticism

New Delhi: Actor Babil Khan has been making headlines after an emotional breakdown video went viral, in which he called Bollywood the "fakest industry." The actor responded to director Sai Rajesh, who criticised his viral video in which labeled people in Bollywood as "rude."

In the video, Babil mentioned the names of several actors—prompting online speculation that he was being bullied. However, his team later issued a clarification, stating the video was misinterpreted and that Babil was actually praising those individuals for their support.

Despite the clarification, Sai Rajesh criticised Babil’s team in a now-deleted Instagram Story, writing: “To Babil Khan's team: Do you really think we’re that naive to just walk away silently? What kind of attitude are we being subjected to? It feels like only those whose names were mentioned in his video deserve respect—and the rest of us are just fools for standing by him all this while.”

He continued: ''If you’re making them feel valued just because he gave them a shoutout and ignoring the rest of us—then yes, we do deserve an apology for how things have been handled. I genuinely wanted to stand by him even until an hour ago. But if you’re taking us for granted, that stops here. These sympathy games won’t work on us anymore. A sincere apology is the least you owe us. Say it, and let’s move on.”

Babil Claps Back

According to a report by Peeping Moon, Babil was part of the Hindi remake of Sai Rajesh's film Baby. In response, Babil commented on Instagram, expressing deep hurt:

“You really broke my heart. After everything I’ve given to you. @satish_naidu1982 — 2 years of my life, complete physical atrocity to my body just so I could do justice to this character. I gave him my soul, rejected everything that came in my way for 2 years… for 500 days of my life.”

He went on to make a shocking revelation: “Not to mention the pain and suffering I put into my soul… lived in filth just to make sure sir @sairajesh is happy with the character. It’s okay now. I’ll let my work speak. Goodbye. Man, I had bugs in my beard because he needed that in the character. I gave him my laughter while I held back my tears. I slit my wrist for him.”

Shortly after, both Babil and Sai Rajesh deleted their respective posts and comments.

Industry Reacts

Actor Harshvardhan Rane known for his role in Sanam Teri Kasam offered advice to Babil via Instagram:

“Dear Babil Khan, you’re blessed with God-level genetics in acting. We need you to carry on the legacy! Please just give your best to the craft—and after that, stay away from the events and after-parties to avoid interaction with irritants.”

He added: “I am not from a film family. I have learned that people won’t treat you badly if you don’t allow them. You need to stand your ground. Also, please stay away from alcohol and any such stuff, because to stand tall you will need strength. Please take care.”

Babil Khan’s Team Issues Statement

Following the viral breakdown, Babil's team issued a public statement: “Like anyone else, Babil is allowed to have difficult days—and this was one of them. We want to reassure all his well-wishers that he is safe and will be feeling better soon.

That said, a video of Babil has been widely misinterpreted and taken out of context. In the clip, Babil was sincerely acknowledging a few of his peers whom he believes are making meaningful contributions to the evolving landscape of Indian cinema.”