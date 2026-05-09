'I still can’t fully explain': Raashii Khanna opens up playing emotionally intense role in Lukkhe

New Delhi: As Lukkhe is grabbing headlines after it's release, actress Raashii Khanna has opened up on playing her character Gurbani by sharingseries of glimpses from the show. Raashii’s performance in the series is already garnering attention from audiences.



The actress steps essays the role of Gurbani, a fierce yet emotionally guarded woman constantly in a battle with her inner conflicts while navigating a world filled with chaos.



Sharing a heartfelt note on social media, Raashii introduced fans to her character and opened up about the emotional intensity of playing Gurbani.



“Some characters stay with you long after the camera stops rolling… Gurbani is one of them. She’s sharp, relentless, emotionally guarded… and constantly at war with what she feels versus what she has to do. Playing her was intense in ways I still can’t fully explain.



And maybe that’s the thing about people like her, you never really know what they’re carrying until the cracks begin to show.



Now, Gurbani is all yours. Go watch #Lukkhe now,” she wrote.



The newly released stills from the series capture both the strength and vulnerability that define Gurbani’s journey. Featuring an ensemble cast including King and Palak Tiwari, the show promises drama, emotion, and compelling performances.



Lukkhe is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video, audiences are eager to watch Raashii deliver yet another emotionally charged performance.



Additionally, she will share screen space with R. Madhavan in Bridge and reprise her role as Megha Vyas in Farzi 2 alongside Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi.

Also Read: Raashii Khanna, Rapper KING, Palak Tiwari starrer Lukkhe set to release on THIS date

Who is Raashii Khanna?

Raashii Khanna is an Indian actress who primarily works in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi films. She made her acting debut with Madras Cafe with the role of Ruby Singh opposite John Abraham.



She later made her Telugu debut with Oohalu Gusagusalade and gained recognition for films such as Bengal Tiger, Supreme, Jai Lava Kusa, Tholi Prema, Imaikkaa Nodigal, Venky Mama, Prati Roju Pandage, Thiruchitrambalam, Sardar, and Aranmanai 4.



On the OTT front, she has appeared in Rudra: The Edge of Darkness and Farzi.



Raashii hails from Delhi and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in English from Lady Shri Ram College for Women.



In 2021, she ranked 16th on Forbes India’s list of the most influential South cinema stars on Instagram. In February 2023, she also topped IMDb’s weekly list of popular Indian celebrities.