'I Think It Is Because Of Addiction...': Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain Actress Shubhangi Atre Breaks Down Remembering Ex-Husband Piyush Poorey

New Delhi: Popular television actress Shubhangi Atre, best known for her role in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, is still coming to terms with the loss of her former husband, Piyush Poorey, who passed away in April this year. In a heartfelt reflection, the actor opened up about his health struggles, their shared past, and the emotional aftermath of his untimely demise.

Speaking to renowned paparazzi, 'Viral Bhayani', Shubhangi revealed that doctors had long warned them about the potential consequences of Piyush's lifestyle and addiction issues. She said, “Main yahi kahungi ke bhot hi unfortunate tha… But I think it is because of addiction. Doctors ne bahot pehle hi bol diya tha ke agar woh apna lifestyle change nahi karenge, toh yeh ho sakta hai. So, I knew that it might happen, but I had no idea that it would happen so early"

“I want to remember him for all the good things. I loved him, and mai shayad kabhi nhi bhool paungi uss cheez ko,” she said, her voice filled with emotion.

She spoke with both grief and affection, adding, “Achchi yadon mein main yaad rakhna chahati hoon Piyush ko. Aur main aaj bhi yahi bolti hoon ki Ashi ko bless karte rehna. Hum dono ko guide karte rehna, and that’s it.” (“I want to remember Piyush through the good memories. Even today, I say — keep blessing Ashi. Keep guiding both of us, and that’s it.”)

Shubhangi and Piyush were married in 2003 in Indore and became parents to a daughter, Ashi, in 2005. After more than two decades together, the couple formally filed for divorce on February 5, 2025.

As she continues to focus on her career and raising their daughter, Shubhangi’s words stand as a poignant reminder of love, loss, and resilience in the face of personal hardship.