'I thought I would die there': Vikram Bhatt recalls harrowing Udaipur jail ordeal, says he survived jail without medical help

New Delhi: Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt and his wife, Shwetambari Bhatt, were arrested by the Rajasthan Police in Mumbai last year in connection with an alleged ₹30 crore fraud case. The multi-crore cheating case is reportedly linked to a proposed biopic on the late wife of Ajay Murdia.

Before being granted regular bail by the Supreme Court in February, Vikram was lodged in Udaipur Central Jail.

In a recent social media post, Vikram opened up about his time in jail, recalling how his health deteriorated “in the biting cold of January.”

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In a long note, he wrote: "It must have been three or four weeks since my incarceration in Udaipur Jail. It was the middle of January, and the cold was biting in a way only those who have spent a winter night in prison can truly understand. I remember one particular night in Barrack Number 10. There are no clocks in prison, so I do not know what time it was. But I remember waking up suddenly, shivering uncontrollably. My body felt as though it was on fire. It was obvious that I had a fever, though there was no way to measure it."

He further shared that despite a doctor recommending hospitalisation, no help arrived.

"The doctor finally wrote a note allowing me to be taken to a hospital. But no one came. First, the police were busy protecting a VIP. Then they were busy managing a tribal fair. Day after day, I waited in the barrack. My days were filled with pain. My nights with fever. After a point, I realised I wasn't going anywhere."

Describing his lowest moment, Vikram said he turned to faith.

"So I did the only thing I could. I stopped eating oil and salt, drank as much water as I could, and sat before a large painting of the Devi in the barrack. And I prayed. I said, ‘If you exist... if my prayers to you have ever meant anything... show me a miracle. I don't want to die here. My children need me. My wife needs me. My 90-year-old father needs me.’ Every day I prayed. And slowly... something changed."

The director revealed that he even told his lawyer he might die in jail, but gradually began recovering as his fever subsided.

"One morning, I looked at the Devi and simply said, ‘Thank you for giving me my life.’ Fifteen days later, a few policemen finally arrived to take me to the hospital. I laughed. ‘Gentlemen,’ I said, ‘you are about fifteen days too late. You are probably looking at my ghost.’"

He added that officials later told him he could have been taken earlier.

"So they could have sent me all along. Maybe they chose not to. Or maybe God wanted me to learn something first," Bhatt wrote.

Vikram Bhatt is known for directing films like Ghulam, Kasoor, Footpath, and Shaapit.