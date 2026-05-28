‘I thought my career and life were over’: Rashami Desai breaks down recalling darkest phase of her life

Mumbai: The upcoming episode of ‘Tum Ho Naa – Ghar Ki Superstar’ will see actress Rashami Desai getting emotional after making explosive revelations about the darkest chapter of her life. She highlighted how her life was going downhill after losing contact with her family, and the painful phase where she believed her career and personal life were completely over. In an intense and heartfelt conversation with host and actor Rajeev Khandelwal, Rashami candidly opened up about her struggles, misunderstandings with her mother, and the lessons that transformed her life forever.

During the episode, Rajeev Khandelwal asked Rashami Desai, “Aap ke zindagi ka ek chapter tha jo sab logo ne dekha hai, bohot khubsurat chapter toh nhi tha par hum sab ki zindegi mai koi na koi essa phase aata hai jo nikal jaata hai. Uss phase main aapke mummy ne aapko support kese kiya?”

(There was a chapter in your life that everyone witnessed. It may not have been a very beautiful phase, but all of us go through such phases in life that eventually pass. During that phase, how did your mother support you?)

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Getting emotional while revisiting that painful time, Rashami replies, “That was a very bad phase of my life and I won’t lie to you, Nidhi, Jeevita aur Nadeem bhai, 3 log meri life mein the jinhe meri saari reality pata thi. Aur mujhe koi, main kabhi koi jhooth nahi bolti, na mujhe baatein banana pasand hai. Aap chaar saal baad ya dus saal baad bhi agar mujhe puchoge, same cheezein hi niklengi.”

(Nidhi, Jeevita and Nadeem bhai were the three people in my life who knew my entire reality. I never lie and I do not like making up stories. Even if you ask me after four years or ten years, my answers will remain the same)

Rashami then revealed how isolated and hopeless she felt during that phase of her life and says, “Nadeem bhai ne bohot madad ki thi, aur meri mummy se koi baat-cheet nahi hoti thi, they were blocked. None of my family members I was talking to. Toh mujhe aisa lagta tha ki abhi pata nahi meri life shayad yahan se over hai. The moment main iss ghar se bahar niklungi, mera career gaya, my personal life is gone, mere paas paise bhi utne nahi hain, na mujhe koi viraasat mein aisa kuch mila hai jis pe baith ke…..”

(Nadeem bhai helped me a lot, and I was not talking to my mother at all. They were blocked. I was not speaking to any of my family members. I used to feel that maybe my life was over from this point onward. The moment I step out of this house, my career will be finished, my personal life is gone, I did not even have enough money, nor had I inherited anything substantial to rely on)

Speaking about the biggest lesson she learnt from the experience, Rashami says, “Uske baad mujhe ye realise hua ki mistakes are a part of life. Hum usse bada bana dete hain soch-soch ke kyunki hamare ird-gird ke log feel karate hain, jabki aap dusron ki galtiyon se zyada seekhte ho. Toh maine toh aisi unginat auraton ko sikhaya hai ki it’s okay in restarting your life. Own up to your mistakes, say whatever you have gone through. Aap apni life mein kabhi bhi aise mukaam pe khade ho jao jahan sab aapke against ho, I think woh sabse best time hota hai. Jo aapki life mein zaroori nahi hota na, woh sab nikal jata hai aur wahi rehta hai jo aapke liye achha hota hai.”

(After that, I realised that mistakes are a part of life. We make them bigger by constantly overthinking because people around us make us feel that way, whereas you actually learn more from the mistakes of others. I have taught countless women that it is okay to restart your life. Own up to your mistakes and speak about whatever you have gone through. Whenever you reach a point in life where everyone is against you, I think that is the best time because everything unnecessary leaves your life and only what is truly good for you remains)

Remembering an incident from one of her shows, Rashami says, “Ye jab show mein bhi aayi thi, Salman Sir ke maine pair chhuye. Main hamesha hi karti hoon, pehle se pair chhooti hoon. Toh Salman Sir bolte hain, ‘Ye ghar pe bhi aisi hai kya?’ and she said haan. Woh pehli baar apni mom se baat hui thi. 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 woh February tha, mere birthday ke baad ka tha.”

(When my mother came on the show, I touched Salman Sir’s feet. I have always done that since before. Salman Sir then asked, ‘Is she like this at home too?’ and my mother said yes. That was the first time I had spoken to my mother. It was in February 2020, after my birthday)

Explaining what caused the rift, Rashami says, “Kyunki there were a lot of misunderstandings aur main bohot rebel ladki thi. Main bohot aakankshi ladki hoon. Aur jaise maine kaha ki mujhe ye karna hai, toh meri mummy thoda darr jaati thi.”

(Because there were a lot of misunderstandings and I was a very rebellious girl. I am also very ambitious. Whenever I said I wanted to do something, my mother would get scared)