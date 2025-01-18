'I Want To Be Challenged' – Vijay Varma Reflects On His Journey And Career Milestones

New Delhi: Vijay Varma’s career trajectory has been nothing short of remarkable, with his exceptional talent and versatility shining through in a wide array of projects. Whether through his captivating performances in OTT shows or big-screen films, Varma has consistently impressed audiences, earning recognition as one of the most dynamic actors of his generation. Known for his transformative ability to embody diverse characters, he has continued to leave a lasting impact with each role.

In a recent interview, Vijay shared how his career blossomed thanks to visionary directors and producers who recognized his potential and gave him opportunities to thrive. Reflecting on his success, he said, “I constantly feel like whatever I have achieved in my roles is because somebody saw something in me. It's not me creating this character. Somebody Ki, you can play this person also, you can play that person. So, I want to be challenged that way. I am desperately wanting to do a comedy, and i want to do zombie, one of my favorite genres."

Vijay’s dedication to pursuing challenging roles has been evident in his recent work. He noted that last year marked a “hat-trick” of successful OTT releases, with over 15 projects spanning films and series since 2020. Many of these projects were featured on major streaming platforms like Netflix and Amazon, where he worked with some of the most acclaimed filmmakers in the industry. “Fortunately, I've been part of some of the good films that came out, a good series that came out, including directors who made very big films,” he explained.

Varma also discussed the shift in Bollywood’s approach to storytelling, pointing to the success of IC814, a historical drama on Netflix. “IC814 was one of the biggest shows Netflix has made. It is talking about a story that is based on a historical event. What it gives me is a new version of Bollywood, one that doesn’t subscribe to the traditional formula of four songs, seven fight scenes, and a fixed structure. This is a new parallel, and that’s what I’ve figured,” he said.

With standout performances in projects such as IC814, Darlings, Dahaad, and Jaane Jaan, Vijay Varma has firmly established himself as a powerhouse in Indian entertainment. His upcoming slate includes the much-anticipated Ul Jalool Ishq and the highly buzzed-about series Matka King, directed by Nagraj Manjule. As his career continues to soar, Vijay’s passion for challenging roles and desire to evolve as an actor remain central to his journey.