Bhumi Pednekar

I want to be remembered as someone who was unafraid to experiment: Bhumi Pednekar

The young actress maps out her legacy plan too.

I want to be remembered as someone who was unafraid to experiment: Bhumi Pednekar

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar has lit up the screen with films like Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Lust Stories, Sonchiriya, Saand Ki Aankh, Pati Patni Aur Woh and now Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitaare. 

Talking about why people consider Bhumi to pull off any role on screen, the actress says, “I have to say that I have definitely explored and experimented with roles and cinema in a very short span of time which has probably made everyone believe that I’m always looking to do something new every time I come on screen. It is a correct assumption because I’m creatively very restless.”

"I have pushed myself constantly and I will do so in every film that I sign because deep down inside I want to test myself. I want to see how much I can push and reinvent myself on screen. I have a personal ambition to never fit into a mould as an artiste", she added.

The young actress maps out her legacy plan too. She says, “I want to do be remembered as someone who constantly gave audiences something new and was not afraid to constantly try something new. I want to be remembered as someone who was unafraid to experiment and presented myself in the most diverse avatars possible.”

 

