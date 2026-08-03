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'I wanted to have affairs, but...': Sonu Nigam opens up on his early career strategy

Playback singer Sonu Nigam revealed that despite his romantic nature and desire to date during his youth, he chose to skip college life and move to Mumbai at 18 on his father's advice to build a successful music career.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 03, 2026, 09:20 PM IST|Updated: Aug 03, 2026, 09:20 PM IST
'I wanted to have affairs, but...': Sonu Nigam opens up on his early career strategy
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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