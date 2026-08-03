'I wanted to have affairs, but...': Sonu Nigam opens up on his early career strategy

He said, "My father used to say, 'You have two choices, either enjoy yourself now and struggle later, or struggle now and enjoy life later’. He used to say that all the time, and I listened to him. So, I chose to struggle then, and today I'm living a comfortable life. I worked hard after the age of 18 instead of going to college and hanging out with girls. I really wanted to, I was a romantic guy. I wanted to have girlfriends, I wanted to have affairs. But then I thought, 'My father is saying this for a reason. Let's not waste time. Let's work hard’. So, after completing my 12th grade, I came to Bombay when I was 18. That turned out to be the right decision. If I hadn't come then, I probably wouldn't have gotten work until I was 19. By the age of 21, I was doing ‘Sa Re Ga Ma’. I came at the right time, and the right things happened. I also witnessed the beginning of television and caught that wave”.