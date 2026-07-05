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'I was bisexual before marriage': Akanksha Chamola breaks down after sexuality is revealed without her consent

Akanksha Chamola became emotional on Lock Upp 2 after her bisexuality was disclosed without her consent, prompting her to open up about her past relationships and the emotional impact of being outed on national television.

Published: Jul 05, 2026, 04:40 PM IST|Updated: Jul 05, 2026, 04:40 PM IST
'I was bisexual before marriage': Akanksha Chamola breaks down after sexuality is revealed without her consent
Image Credit: akankshachamola/Instagram

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