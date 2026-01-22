‘I was sick and depressed’: Uorfi Javed recalls 38 kg weight phase, health issues and mental struggles

Uorfi Javed recently spoke openly about a difficult phase in her life when extreme weight loss and unhealthy eating habits took a serious toll on her physical and mental health. The social media influencer revealed that her weight had dropped to just 38 kg, leaving her weak, unwell and emotionally exhausted. She also shared how weight training later helped her feel stronger and healthier again.

Known for her bold fashion choices and unfiltered opinions, Uorfi has never shied away from sharing her personal journey. However, behind her confident public image was a phase that was far from glamorous. It was a time marked by severe dieting, poor nutrition and constant mental stress, which affected her body as well as her emotional well-being.

Looking back, Uorfi reflected on how that period impacted her health and what eventually helped her recover.

What Uorfi Javed said about her weight loss and health

On January 21, Uorfi shared an Instagram story showing a weighing scale that read 38 kg. Talking about that time, she wrote, “38 was my max weight last year. I was so sick and depressed (I’m always depressed). But weight training really, really helped me.”

She explained that although she looked thin, she was not healthy at all. Her lifestyle had become extremely restrictive. “I hardly used to eat—just one meal a day, no carbs. I was extremely moody, angry and irritated all the time,” she shared, explaining how lack of proper food affected her mood and mental state.

When being skinny did not mean being healthy

In another Instagram story, Uorfi spoke about how people misunderstood the changes in her body. “My waist was 23 inches, can you believe it? But my face was so swollen that people started saying I had misplaced fillers,” she wrote.

She clarified that the swelling was not due to any cosmetic treatment. Instead, it was caused by avoiding food and not taking her allergies seriously. This led to increased inflammation in her body, along with sinus problems, poor lymphatic drainage and regular discomfort, even though her weight was very low.

What helped Uorfi Javed feel better again

In her final update, Uorfi shared how she is doing now. While she admitted that facial swelling still happens occasionally, she said her overall health has improved a lot. “My face still swells up now and then, but I feel much, much better. Weight lifting really helped me,” she wrote.

Her experience highlights that extreme weight loss does not always mean good health, and proper nutrition and strength training play an important role in physical and mental well-being.

Uorfi Javed’s honest confession serves as a powerful reminder that extreme weight loss and being skinny do not always mean being healthy. Her experience highlights the importance of proper nutrition, listening to one’s body, and prioritising mental well-being over unrealistic beauty standards. By sharing her journey, Uorfi encourages others to choose health, balance and self-care, and to seek help when both the body and mind need healing.