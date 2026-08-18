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'I was very happy even when in debt': Sunny Deol opens up about past financial struggles

Speaking on Shubhankar Mishra's podcast, Gadar 2 star Sunny Deol reflected on navigating Rs 55.99 crore in debt and a career slump without compromising his principles, while looking forward to an upcoming slate featuring Ramayana: Part 1 and Gadar 3.

Edited ByAhana Tiwari
Published: Aug 18, 2026, 05:26 PM IST|Updated: Aug 18, 2026, 05:26 PM IST
'I was very happy even when in debt': Sunny Deol opens up about past financial struggles
Image Credit: IMDb

About the Author

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari is a trainee sub-editor with a keen eye for storytelling, performances, and cultural nuance. She has reviewed films and series, including Mahavatar Narsimha, Aap Jaisa Koi, and Stranger Things. Always seeking to bridge the gap between audiences and celebrities, Ahana has conducted interviews with artists such as Sangram Singh and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, and even engaged with Kangana Ranaut during the Team India Jersey Paralympian Launch.

She has attended high-profile events like the Kantara success party, giving her firsthand exposure to industry trends and the entertainment landscape. This is her first professional role in media, where she continues to build a reputation as a sharp, perceptive voice in journalism. 

She can be reached at Ahana.Tiwari@zeemedia.com or on X @ahanatiwari0

 

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