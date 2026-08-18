'I was very happy even when in debt': Sunny Deol opens up about past financial struggles

Actor Sunny Deol, who staged a monumental career comeback with the 2023 blockbuster Gadar 2, recently opened up about his past financial hurdles, shrinking work opportunities, and how he maintained peace of mind through tough times. Speaking on Shubhankar Mishra's podcast, the veteran star reflected on the phase when the industry had nearly written off his stardom and shared his perspective on managing heavy debt.
Recalling the period when news surfaced about a defaulted loan tied to his 2016 directorial venture Ghayal Once Again, Deol clarified his stance on the situation. Around the time of Gadar 2's release, Bank of Baroda had briefly issued an e-auction notice for his Juhu bungalow to recover an outstanding debt of Rs 55.99 crore before withdrawing it due to technical reasons. The dues were subsequently settled by his team.
"I can't do so many things for money. But to be very honest, I'm very happy. Even when I was in debt, I was very happy. I was living my life," the actor shared. Addressing the loan recovery, he added, "The money I owed was all mine. I didn't borrow it from anyone. I didn't owe anyone anything. I just had to sell my own asset and pay back." Deol also revealed that despite dwindling film offers, he consciously chose not to attend public events simply for visibility or financial gain.
Since the massive success of Gadar 2, Deol has seen a significant career revival. He recently starred in Rajkumar Santoshi's Partition drama Lahore 1947 (backed by Aamir Khan) and made his OTT debut with the Netflix film Ikka.
Looking ahead, Deol boasts a busy lineup of high-profile projects:
Mythological & Drama Projects: Playing Lord Hanuman in Nitesh Tiwari's highly anticipated Ramayana: Part 1, alongside the road-trip drama Safar.
Action Franchises: Reprising his popular roles in upcoming sequels including Jaat 2 and Gadar 3.
New Collaborations: Shooting for Excel Entertainment's action thriller tentatively titled Antony.
Meanwhile, his reported collaboration with Kill director Nikhil Nagesh Bhat for the large-scale action film Parshuram (formerly Lakhan) has reportedly been put on hold until 2027 while Bhat directs the Hollywood action feature Deadlocked.
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