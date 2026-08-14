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'I wasn't invited': Mithun Chakraborty claims snub at Kolkata Film Festival

Actor and BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty expressed disappointment over not being invited to the Kolkata Film Festival, taking a sharp dig by contrasting the local snub with an invitation to the Moscow Film Festival.

Reported ByANI
Published: Aug 14, 2026, 07:02 PM IST|Updated: Aug 14, 2026, 07:02 PM IST
'I wasn't invited': Mithun Chakraborty claims snub at Kolkata Film Festival
Image Credit: IMDb

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