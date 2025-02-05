Advertisement
IBRAHIM ALI KHAN

Ibrahim Ali Khan Angrily Holds A Girl's Arm In A Heated Argument; Video Goes Viral

Ibrahim Ali Khan's video has been going viral where he is seen indulged in a heated argument with a girl.

Written By Manisha Kapildev Mandal|Last Updated: Feb 05, 2025, 11:04 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Ibrahim Ali Khan Angrily Holds A Girl's Arm In A Heated Argument; Video Goes Viral Instagram

Mumbai: Ibrahim Ali Khan, who is gearing up for his much-awaited Bollywood debut Naadaaniyaan alongside Khushi Kapoor under Karan Johar’s banner, has found himself in the headlines but not for his film. A viral video of the star kid engaged in a heated argument with a female companion has sparked curiosity among fans and netizens alike.

In the clip, Ibrahim is seen with Khushi Kapoor and a group of friends when an intense discussion takes place. Things seem to escalate as Ibrahim, looking visibly frustrated, holds the girl’s arm while continuing the argument. The moment has left fans divided—while some are speculating about the nature of the confrontation, others believe it could be a scene from an upcoming project, given that Khushi Kapoor was spotted laughing in the background.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Moxioindia

As the internet continues to debate the authenticity of the video, it has undoubtedly grabbed attention. Whether it’s a real-life altercation or a glimpse from Naadaaniyaan remains unclear, but the buzz around Ibrahim’s debut is certainly growing stronger.

