Ibrahim Ali Khan On His Bond With Mom Amrita Singh: 'She Humbles Me'

New Delhi: Actor Ibrahim Ali Khan has been turning heads ever since his debut in Nadaaniyan — with his striking features, sharp jawline, and that unmistakable Nawabi charm.

In a recent interview with Filmfare, Saif Ali Khan's son opened up about his close relationship with his mother, veteran actress Amrita Singh.

Speaking fondly of her, Ibrahim shared, “She pampers me. She praises me. She humbles me. She does everything.” The short yet heartfelt statement beautifully captures the warm and grounded bond the two share.

Known for his natural charisma and calm demeanor, Ibrahim continues to win hearts every time he steps out. Whether it’s his impeccable style or his down-to-earth personality, there’s no denying that he's a true head-turner.

On the work front, the actor was seen in Nadaaniyan alongside Khushi Kapoor, which received a lukewarm response from both audiences and critics.

He will next be seen in Karan Johar’s Sarzameen.

The actor's parents Saif and Amrita Singh parted ways in 2004 after 13 years of marriage.