New Delhi: Veteran fashion designer JJ Valaya on Wednesday night introduced star kids Ibrahim Ali Khan and Rasha Thadani to the world of India Couture Week (ICW) 2025.

Both Ibrahim and Rasha closed JJ Valaya's fashion gala as showstoppers. Their debut at the ICW grand finale saw them walk the runway in opulent ensembles crafted by JJ Valaya, who has been pioneering India's fashion scene since 1992.

While Rasha, daughter of Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon, strutted down the ramp in a regal lehenga, Ibrahim stole the attention of the attendees in a velvet sherwani paired with pathani-style bottoms.

Their outfits served a fusion of traditional Indian craftsmanship with modern fashion sensibilities.

After walking the ramp, Rasha briefly spoke with the media and expressed her happiness at becoming JJ Valaya's muse last night.

"2025 has been a year of many firsts for me. Bachpan se I have watched my mom wearing JJ Valaya. I have his iconic prints... and now I feel so grateful to be able to be here and walk my first ramp walk at ICW wearing his design," she said.

JJ Valaya became nostalgic while reflecting on his decades-long relationship with Raveena Tandon.

"I've been working with her mother (Raveena) all the time. And now I'm working with her. So for me, it's a double thing. It's really special for me to work with another generation after I've worked with the earlier generation equally well," the couturier expressed.

Raveena, an avid social media user, stumbled upon one of the clips from the grand finale show, in which JJ Valaya was seen discussing his bond with Raveena and how he felt collaborating with Rasha.

Sharing the particular video, Raveena on Instagram wrote, "JJ Valaya, I love you, Nobody like you!"

Couple Rahul Dev and Mugdha Godse were also a part of the Hyundai India Couture Week 2025 grand finale, in association with Reliance Brands and an initiative of FDCI. They walked hand-in-hand on the runway.