Ibrahim Ali Khan Reveals Health Struggles: Opens Up About 'Speech And Hearing' Issues

Ibrahim Ali Khan, who earlier faced scrutiny from trollers after his debut film Nadaaniyan, has gone vocal about his health struggles. The actor recently opened up about his struggle with a speech impediment. The chocolate boy of Bollywood also revealed that he has been working on his hearing and speech issues, and has worked extensively over the years to improve them. He also spoke about the personal growth he experienced during his childhood.

Ibrahim On His Speech And Hearing Issues

Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's son, Ibrahim, in a recent interview with GQ India, opened up about his struggles with hearing and speech problems during his childhood. He said ''Soon after I was born, I had very bad jaundice and that went straight to my brainstem. I went on to lose quite a bit of my hearing and that impacted my speech. My speech is something that I’ve had to work hard on since I was a child, with coaches and therapists. It’s not perfect; I’m still working really hard on it.''

Ibrahim Ali Khan's Childhood

Despite his speech and hearing challenges, Ibrahim was sent to a boarding school in England by his family. The actor shared that the move turned out to be a life-changing experience. He said ,'Being Indian, it was hard to fit in, but I had the best four years of my life. I played sports, made new friends and learnt a lot. My speech issue was so bad back then, and the move placed me in this new space where I had to survive.'

Reflecting on the disciplined environment of boarding school and his personal experience, Ibrahim further shared , '' I don’t mean to sound like some rich kid whining, but when you’re 14 and on your own, boarding school isn’t easy. It’s very strict. Yet, it shaped my character and changed my perspective on life. ''

Ibrahim Khan On 'Nepo Kids' Tag And Backlash

Ibrahim who made his Bollywood debut with Nadaaniyaan. he opens up about how he felt after being harshly judged by the troller for his debut film. In an Interview with GQ India, Ibrahim spoke about nepotism and said, ''Technically speaking, nepotism has been around forever, but these girls (Sara, Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Panday) became targets.

He further shares he was prepared about the backlash and said, ''I realised that anyone from a film background looking to debut as an actor from then on was going to face backlash, no matter how good they may be. I was prepared for it, but didn’t expect it to be so harsh.''

Speaking about his debut film Ibrahim said, ''I’m 24 and have completed three films. I look back at my performances and I can see where I could have done better or worked harder. A lot of people tell me, “Don’t stress. It’s only your first film.” That’s not okay for me. I wanted my first film to be great. I wanted to be great in my first film. But I’ll learn, I have to learn.''

On work front, Ibrahim Ali Khan made his Bollywood debut with rom-com Nadaaniyan alongside Khushi Kapoor. Talking about his upcoming prokect He will be reportedly seen in Diler, a sports drama co-starring Sreeleela.