Mumbai: Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan faced a terrifying ordeal in the early hours of Thursday when an intruder entered his Bandra residence and stabbed him multiple times. The incident, which occurred around 2:30 am, left the actor with six wounds, two of them deep, requiring immediate medical attention.

When Saif’s wife, Kareena Kapoor Khan, informed his eldest son, Ibrahim Ali Khan, about the attack, the 23-year-old rushed to his father’s home. With no driver available at that hour, Ibrahim made a quick decision to hire an autorickshaw to transport Saif to Lilavati Hospital.



According to HT, Mumbai Police told Ibrahim accompanied by a staff member, brought Saif to the hospital around 3:30 am. Speaking to Hindustan Times, the hospital’s COO, Niraj Uttamani, revealed that Saif underwent multiple surgeries for the injuries. “He had six wounds, including two deep ones,” he said.

Despite the terrifying situation, Saif is now out of danger, and his team has assured fans that he is recovering well.



Deputy Commissioner of Police Dikshit Gedam, from Zone 9, shared details about the suspect. According to Gedam, the intruder intended to commit burglary and gained access to Saif’s apartment by using the staircase of the building, Satguru Sharan, where Saif lives with his family.

An FIR has been registered at the Bandra Police Station, and authorities have identified the suspect. Investigations are ongoing to ensure justice is served.



News of the attack has left fans and well-wishers shocked. Social media platforms have been flooded with prayers for Saif’s speedy recovery, and many have praised Ibrahim’s quick thinking and bravery.

Saif Ali Khan’s team confirmed that he is recovering well after the surgeries and expressed gratitude to fans for their support. While the incident has shaken the family, their prompt action and the care provided by Lilavati Hospital have ensured Saif is now on the road to recovery.

This incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of safety and vigilance, even for high-profile individuals. Fans and the Bollywood fraternity continue to extend their best wishes to the actor and his family during this challenging time.