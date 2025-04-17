New Delhi: Gen-Z star Ibrahim Ali Khan recently expressed his desire to stay low-key — a quality that only adds to his allure. In an interview with Filmfare, he shared, “I enjoy being out there as well. But I want to be like Ranbir Kapoor. He’s not on social media. He’s kind of low-key. Saif Ali Khan, my beloved father… he’s also like that. He’s by himself at home. He’s a super cool guy doing his work, not on social media. These guys aren’t out there, no one can get to them. And that’s what makes them so desirable. We want to reach them, but we can’t.”

In the same chat, Ibrahim Ali Khan opened up about growing up as a star kid. He was quoted saying, “So, I see Jehangir and Taimur. And a part of me does feel bad for them. Taimur, who’s just turning eight years old, is trying to leave the house and he’s getting clicked by the media. And Jeh, who’s just four-five years old, he’s also getting clicked. And when they’re at home, they’re playing on their iPhones and iPads at the age of eight and four. These things weren’t there when we were growing up.”

The actor added, “I think I belong to the last generation who had a normal childhood. We got saved because in my childhood, we didn’t have smartphones, smart TV, OTT, iPhones or iPads. The paparazzi doesn’t even let these kids breathe. It was only after I turned 18, that I faced the paparazzi. I am so grateful that I got to have a normal childhood.”

On the work front, Ibrahim began his career in Bollywood earlier this year with Karan Johar’s Nadaaniyan alongside Khushi Kapoor. Next, he will be seen in Sarzameen with Kajol.