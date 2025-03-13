New Delhi: Ahead of Salman Khan starrer Sikandar palpabal excitment now the storm entered in the world of cricket. As moviegoers see their Sikandar in Salman Khan cricket enthusiasts have found theirs in Rohit Sharma, who recently led Team India to victory in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Celebrating the tirumph ICC Hindi took to Instagram and shared an animated image of skipper with the word Sikandar boldly displayed on the poster.

The post quickly went viral, with fans comparing the film’s heroic spirit to Rohit's leadership on the field, hailing him as the true Sikandar of cricket. The caption read as, "भारत का सिकंदर #ChampionsTrophy."

Take A Look At The Post:

The teaser of Sikandar and its songs, 'Zohra Jabeen' and 'Bam Bam Bhole' have become instant chartbusters, captivating audiences worldwide with catchy beats and hookswteps. Their energetic beats and catchy tunes have everyone grooving, further amplifying the excitement for Salman Khan's much-anticipated action-packed entertainer.

The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, Sharman Joshi, Sunil Shetty and Prateik Babbar in pivotal roles.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by A.R. Murugadoss, the film promises a high-octane cinematic spectacle, with even more surprises yet to unfold.

Sikandar is all set to hit cinema screens on EID 2025.