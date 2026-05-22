ICYMI: Aishwarya Rai and daughter Aaradhya twin in black as they jet off for Cannes 2026 ending days of fans speculation - Watch

New Delhi: Ending days of fans' speculation over her absence from Cannes 2026, the gorgeous Bollywood beauty Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was captured last night at the airport as she along with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan jet off to the ongoing edition of the Cannes Film Festival 2026.

ALSO READ: Is Aishwarya Rai Bachchan skipping Cannes 2026? Here’s when the actress is expected to walk the red carpet

Aishwarya Rai at Cannes 2026

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The actress and her darling daughter Aaradhya twinned in black and obliged the paps for a photo-op. Ash even posed with a fan before heading for the security check-in as they walked to the departure section of the Terminal 2 of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

About Aishwarya's Cannes journey

Aishwarya is a regular at Cannes red carpet. She first attended the prestigious Film Festival back in 2002, representing her film Devdas, which was screened at the festival along with Shah Rukh Khan and filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Wearing a traditional yellow saree by ace designer Neeta Lulla at the red carpet, she turned heads and it became a turning point. Over the years, the actress has built a solid rapport at the fest, and draws huge reaction from the international media.

ALSO READ: Aishwarya Rai and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan visit Siddhivinayak Temple on actress's birthday, seek blessings of Lord Ganesha - SEE PICS

Aishwarya is one of the longest-serving Indian regulars at the festival and is the global ambassador for L'Oréal Paris.

In 2025, Aishwarya's Cannes look caught attention. She stunned everyone in a custom Manish Malhotra ivory handwoven kadwa Banarasi sari. A tissue drape had brocade motifs and hand-embroidered zari in real chandi, with and rubies around her neck. But it was her red sindoor which gave it an edgy look. The timing was talked about as it was around the same period then India was dispatching delegations to 33 countries following Operation Sindoor after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

On the personal front, Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan celebrated 19 years of marital bliss. The actress even dropped pictures on social media.