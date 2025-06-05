Advertisement
ANANYA PANDAY

ICYMI: Ananya Panday Unwinds At 'Sunny' Croatia In A Shocking Neon Bikini Set, Teases Her 'Vila Nepos' Pic

The actress is currently shooting her upcoming film, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, with Kartik Aaryan in Croatia. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 05, 2025, 09:20 AM IST|Source: Bureau
ICYMI: Ananya Panday Unwinds At 'Sunny' Croatia In A Shocking Neon Bikini Set, Teases Her 'Vila Nepos' Pic Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood Gen-Z star Ananya Panday teased some pictures from her unwinding vacay at Croatia. Ace fashion designer Anaita Shroff Adjania also accompanied the actress as she is seen posing in one of the pictures shared by Ananya. The leggy lass dropped several photos of herself and her friends, dressed in shocking neon pink bikini set, raising the temperatures. 

Ananya Panday's Bikini Blast

Ananya captioned the post: A day off in sunny sunny Croatia to which Anaita replied: Day off are our vibe! Actress Suhana Khan who is Ananya's BFF dropped a comment reading: Skinny legend while another BFF, Shanaya Kapoor wrote: Hottttieeeeeee. Many others commented on Ananya's post.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ananya  (@ananyapanday)

Interestingly, the last photo on her dump, shows a signboard reading Vila Nepos - a tongue-cheek wordplay on nepotism.

Why Is Ananya In Croatia?

The actress is currently shooting her upcoming film, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, with Kartik Aaryan in Croatia. Directed by Sameer Vidwans, the film is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Bhumika Tewari, Shareen Mantri Kedia, and Kishor Arora. 

The first look was dropped a few days back along with the characters' names revealed. They will be called Rumi and Ray in the movie.

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri is scheduled to hit the theatres on February 13, 2026, ahead of Valentine’s Day.

