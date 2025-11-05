ICYMI: Anushka Sharma Reacts To Fan Calling Virat Kohli 'Bewafa' In Viral Video - Watch

New Delhi: Indian cricketer Virat Kohli and gorgeous wife Anushka Sharma are hailed not just as the power couple but also as an adorable duo who give major relationship goals. Recently, Anushka reacted to a viral reel made by a Kohli fan where the iconic player is talking about wife's unconditional support.

Viral Kohli's 'Bewafa' Reel

Anushka Sharma’s reaction to the fan's post has now been noticed. In the reel, Kohli talks about Anushka Sharma being his sole support during a challenging period in his career. The reel in a hilarious way shows fan's reaction to cricketer's statement that Anushka was the only one who stood by him when he faced difficulties. Anushka appreciated the reel by 'liking' the post.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The reel includes a caption that reads: "When Virat Kohli said that only Anushka Sharma supported him during his downfall."

In June when Kohli's team, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), clinched their maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) title against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Virat penned a heartfelt note for his lady love, Anushka, appreciating her unwavering support throughout his IPL journey spanning over a decade.

ALSO READ: Jaya Kishori On Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma's Spiritual Journey, 'They Had Everything But...'

Earlier this year Kohli announced his retirement from Test cricket. He made his Test debut in 2011, and has been a cornerstone of India's red-ball resurgence over the past decade. His aggressive captaincy, prolific batting and unmatched intensity have helped transform India into a formidable Test side both at home and abroad.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma got married on December 11, 2017, in a private ceremony in Tuscany, Italy, at the Borgo Finocchieto villa. Their wedding was a traditional Hindu ceremony, and they were dressed in custom Sabyasachi outfits.