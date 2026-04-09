Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3035300https://zeenews.india.com/people/icymi-pakistani-actress-saba-qamars-party-video-goes-viral-why-is-her-dance-clip-trending-watch-here-3035300.html
NewsEntertainmentPeopleICYMI: Pakistani actress Saba Qamar's party video goes viral, why is her 'dance' clip trending? Watch here
SABA QAMAR

ICYMI: Pakistani actress Saba Qamar's party video goes viral, why is her 'dance' clip trending? Watch here

Viral video of Saba Qamar: In one of the clips, Saba can be seen enjoying her dance while the artists perform at her bash.

Written By Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Apr 09, 2026, 11:50 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

ICYMI: Pakistani actress Saba Qamar's party video goes viral, why is her 'dance' clip trending? Watch here Pic Courtesy: Instagram/Facebook

New Delhi: Popular Pakistani actress Saba Qamar is back in news! This time around, focus is on her viral party video which has caught everyone's attention on social media. The video clipping is reportedly from her birthday bash where she can be seen letting her hair down with close friends and industry peeps in attendance.

The actress, turned 42 on April 5, 2026 and held a close-knit bash which was attended by friends and celebrities, including Sidra Niazi, Namra Shahid, Aima Baig, Bilal Saeed and Ken Doll, according to Siasat. Singer Aima Baig and Bilal Saeed also performed at the event.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Many videos and photos from her party went viral online. In one of the clips, Saba can be seen enjoying her dance while the artists perform at her bash. Many users wondered whether she was drunk at her party, while her fans jumped in to defend the actress and shut the trolls, urging all to not speculate about celebrity's life and let her have her moment.

Who is Saba Qamar?

Saba Qamar works predominantly in Urdu films and television series. Hailed as one of the highest-paid actresses in Pakistan, she is a recipient of many awards. The Government of Pakistan has honoured her with the Tamgha-e-Imtiaz in 2012 and the Pride of Performance in 2016.

She made her Bollywood debut with the late Irrfan Khan in Hindi Medium. She has several hit dramas to her credit including Maat, Baaghi, Cheekh among others.

Saba Qamar is recently seen in the role of Jahan Aara in the drama Muamma, which has gained widespread acclaim. She also featured in Pamaal and Case No. 9, getting her rave reviews from critics and fans alike.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Ritika Handoo

Associate News Editor - Entertainment

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

us iran war
Low-risk gamble? Pakistan's role in US-Iran peace talks decoded
GT vs DC thriller
IPL 2026: Agony in Delhi as GT edge DC by 1 run, Rewitness LAST OVER DRAMA
COP 33
India withdraws proposal to host COP 33 climate summit in 2028: Key reasons
Civil Aviation Ministry
Govt slashes airport landing & parking charges to keep airfares affordable
Raaka
‘Raaka’ poster sparks frenzy: Allu Arjun’s fierce new look stuns fans
assembly elections 2026
Kerala Assembly polls: Key constituencies, top candidates, full schedule-CHECK
DC vs GT
Heartbreak for DC as Star player retires hurt; KL Rahul battles alone vs GT
Dhurandhar: The Revenge
Bombay HC restrains Santosh Kumar from accusing Aditya Dhar of script theft
UP Defence Corridor
Uttar Pradesh: BEL gets 75 hectares in Chitrakoot for air defence facility
IMD Delhi forecast
Delhi records coldest April day in 11 yrs; IMD predicts sharp temperature rise