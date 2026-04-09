ICYMI: Pakistani actress Saba Qamar's party video goes viral, why is her 'dance' clip trending? Watch here

New Delhi: Popular Pakistani actress Saba Qamar is back in news! This time around, focus is on her viral party video which has caught everyone's attention on social media. The video clipping is reportedly from her birthday bash where she can be seen letting her hair down with close friends and industry peeps in attendance.

The actress, turned 42 on April 5, 2026 and held a close-knit bash which was attended by friends and celebrities, including Sidra Niazi, Namra Shahid, Aima Baig, Bilal Saeed and Ken Doll, according to Siasat. Singer Aima Baig and Bilal Saeed also performed at the event.

Saba Qamar celebrated her 42nd birthday on April 5 with an intimate get-together, surrounded by close friends and fellow celebrities.



The night was all about laughter, love, and memorable moments, with Abdullah Kadwani, Ken Doll, Aima Baig, & Bilal Saeed adding to the charm. pic.twitter.com/Y9Sa97Cd15 — Chaudhry Tabraiz Aurah (@TabraizAurah) April 5, 2026

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Many videos and photos from her party went viral online. In one of the clips, Saba can be seen enjoying her dance while the artists perform at her bash. Many users wondered whether she was drunk at her party, while her fans jumped in to defend the actress and shut the trolls, urging all to not speculate about celebrity's life and let her have her moment.

Who is Saba Qamar?

Saba Qamar works predominantly in Urdu films and television series. Hailed as one of the highest-paid actresses in Pakistan, she is a recipient of many awards. The Government of Pakistan has honoured her with the Tamgha-e-Imtiaz in 2012 and the Pride of Performance in 2016.

She made her Bollywood debut with the late Irrfan Khan in Hindi Medium. She has several hit dramas to her credit including Maat, Baaghi, Cheekh among others.

Saba Qamar is recently seen in the role of Jahan Aara in the drama Muamma, which has gained widespread acclaim. She also featured in Pamaal and Case No. 9, getting her rave reviews from critics and fans alike.