New Delhi: Expect thalaiva to surprise you at any moment on and off-screen both. With his actioners, he sets out on breaking records and scripting history while with his real persona - he continues to win hearts of his fans. The megastar has taken a brief spiritual break at Swami Dayananda's ashram in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand. A picture of the biggest Indian star has now gone viral on social media where he can be seen relishing simple food from a pattal.

Rajinikanth's Viral Pics

Dressed in whites, Rajinikanth was spotted eating simple food served on disposable leaf plates (pattal) placed on a stone surface by the roadside. A car parked against a hilly backdrop was seen in the backdrop.

He recently paid a visit to Swami Dayananda Ashram in Rishikesh and offered his tribute to the spiritual guru. It has been learnt that the Indian megastar also meditated along the banks of holy river Ganga and participated in the famous Ganga Aarti.

Rajinikanth's Spiritual Retreat

IANS reported that Rajinikanth headed to Dwarahat after Rishikesh and several photos from his spiritual getaway have surfaced on social media.

Another photo had the superstar chatting with a group of men, most likely at the ashram, followed by a pic of Rajinikanth alongside a priest, offering his respects.

Recently, Rajinikanth offered his condolences to the victims of the unfortunate stampede incident during the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) rally organised by actor-turned-politician Vijay.

On the work front, Rajinikanth was seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj's 'Coolie', which turned out to be a massive hit. It features Nagarjuna, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, Rachita Ram, and Reba Monica John in key roles with Aamir Khan's special cameo.

(With IANS inputs)