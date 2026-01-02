New Delhi: Popular Indian gaming influencer and content creator Payal Dhare aka Payal Gaming recently was in news over an alleged intimate deepfake video which went viral on social media, which was AI-generated and finally it turned out to be a fake one. Payal also reached out to the Maharashtra cyber crime branch shared how her identity was used and misleading information was shared. Now, that the matter is over and truth is out, Payal has moved on to her creative commitments.

Payal Gaming's New Video

Ushering in the New Year 2026, Payal shared her reel with collaborator and content creator Anisha Dixit. The video featured on how there are two types of girls, introverts and extroverts celebrating the New Year in their own style. The video has been captioned: Normal Girls Planned to Dance into 2026.. Introverts Planned to stay at Home Tag & Share With Your Introvert Friends

The Payal Gaming video has garnered 173K views and over 1000 comments so far.

Who Is Payal Gaming?

Gaming video creator Payal Dhare, also known as Payal Gaming, who was earlier in news as a probable contestant in Bigg Boss 19 has now found herself embroiled in an MMS controversy. Payal is a prominent figure in the gaming community, known for her her gameplay videos and live streams.

She reportedly began her YouTube journey in 2019 where she would share videos of her gameplay from popular games such as Battlegrounds Mobile India, PUBG, GTA V, and more. She also holds the record of being the first Indian female gamer to cross 3 million subscribers on YouTube, reportedly.

Payal Dhare won an international award at the MOBIES in 2024 and became India's first female gamer to receive the honour. In 2023, she won the Dynamic Gaming Creator of the Year award. She also won the Gaming Creator of the Year award in 2024. She also holds the title of the Female Streamer of the Year.

Interestingly, Payal was among the top Indian gamers invited to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi - her picture with the PM also went viral back then.