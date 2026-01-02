Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3002493https://zeenews.india.com/people/icymi-whats-payal-gamings-normal-girls-dance-vs-introverts-stay-at-home-on-new-years-video-all-about-3002493.html
NewsEntertainmentPeopleICYMI: Whats Payal Gamings Normal Girls Dance vs Introverts Stay At Home On New Years Video All About?
PAYAL GAMING

ICYMI: What's Payal Gaming's 'Normal Girls Dance vs Introverts Stay At Home' On New Year's Video All About?

Payal Gaming Video: Payal is a prominent figure in the gaming community, known for her her gameplay videos and live streams.

Written By Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Jan 02, 2026, 01:06 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

ICYMI: What's Payal Gaming's 'Normal Girls Dance vs Introverts Stay At Home' On New Year's Video All About?Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Popular Indian gaming influencer and content creator Payal Dhare aka Payal Gaming recently was in news over an alleged intimate deepfake video which went viral on social media, which was AI-generated and finally it turned out to be a fake one. Payal also reached out to the Maharashtra cyber crime branch shared how her identity was used and misleading information was shared. Now, that the matter is over and truth is out, Payal has moved on to her creative commitments.

 
 

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Payal Dhare (@payalgamingg)

Payal Gaming's New Video

Ushering in the New Year 2026, Payal shared her reel with collaborator and content creator Anisha Dixit. The video featured on how there are two types of girls, introverts and extroverts celebrating the New Year in their own style. The video has been captioned: Normal Girls Planned to Dance into 2026.. Introverts Planned to stay at Home Tag & Share With Your Introvert Friends

The Payal Gaming video has garnered 173K views and over 1000 comments so far.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Payal Dhare (@payalgamingg)

Who Is Payal Gaming?

Gaming video creator Payal Dhare, also known as Payal Gaming, who was earlier in news as a probable contestant in Bigg Boss 19 has now found herself embroiled in an MMS controversy. Payal is a prominent figure in the gaming community, known for her her gameplay videos and live streams.

She reportedly began her YouTube journey in 2019 where she would share videos of her gameplay from popular games such as Battlegrounds Mobile India, PUBG, GTA V, and more. She also holds the record of being the first Indian female gamer to cross 3 million subscribers on YouTube, reportedly.

Payal Dhare won an international award at the MOBIES in 2024 and became India's first female gamer to receive the honour. In 2023, she won the Dynamic Gaming Creator of the Year award. She also won the Gaming Creator of the Year award in 2024. She also holds the title of the Female Streamer of the Year.

Interestingly, Payal was among the top Indian gamers invited to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi - her picture with the PM also went viral back then.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Ritika Handoo

Associate News Editor - Entertainment

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Switzerland explosion
What Led To Explosion At Swiss Bar Leaving Dozens Dead And 100 Injured? DNA
China
Mass vs Mission: Why China’s Record Year Doesn't Change India’s Space Calculus
west bengal crime news
Cop Held For Death Of Woman Home Guard In West Bengal's South 24 Parganas
J&K education
JKBOSE Launches First-Ever Shina Textbooks for Classes 1And 2
Mutahida Majlis-e-Ulema
MMU Objects To ‘Vande Mataram’ Initiatives In J&K, Calls Them Un-Islamic
Assam CM 2026
Assam CM Highlights Achievements And Announces New Initiatives For 2026
DRDO
DRDO Weapon Systems Key During Operation Sindoor, Reveals Rajnath Singh
Special Intensive Revision (SIR)
UP Man Missing Since 1997 Returns Home After 28 Years To Collect SIR Documents
Faridabad gang rape
'She Called Me At 3.30 am Sobbing': Sister Of Woman Raped In Faridabad
Border Security Force
19-Year-Old Bangladeshi National Apprehended By BSF In J-K