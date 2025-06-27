'If I’d Started Then...' Aamir Khan Opens Up On Daughter Ira’s Mental Health Journey

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Aamir Khan, currently riding high on the success of his latest film Sitaare Zameen Par, hosted a special screening of the movie at Rashtrapati Bhavan for President Droupadi Murmu. The event marked a significant moment in the film’s journey, highlighting both its critical acclaim and social resonance.

In a candid conversation with Filmfare, Khan delved into deeply personal territory, opening up about his family’s battle with mental health, particularly his daughter Ira Khan’s struggle with depression.

“You feel far more for your children than you ever could for yourself,” Khan shared. “When Ira went through depression, it was incredibly difficult, not just for Reena and me but for the whole family. We did everything we could to support her and be there for her. I’m truly glad to see how far she’s come.”

Khan revealed that Ira’s depression began when she was about 18 or 19 and preparing to attend Utrecht University in the Netherlands. Although Khan is famously skeptical of formal education, he was urged by his former partners Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao to support Ira’s academic pursuit.

“She was set to attend Utrecht University in Netherlands but didn’t want to go,” Khan said. “But Reena and Kiran sat me down and told me, ‘Don’t you dare support her.’ I caved under pressure and asked her to attend. That’s when her depression began.”

Two years later, while filming Laal Singh Chaddha in Spain, Khan received a distressing call from Ira. Without hesitation, he flew to the Netherlands, brought her back to Mumbai, and began supporting her recovery.

“Even in Mumbai, it was tough,” he said. “Once depression sets in, it’s hard to deal with it. Sadly, a lot of young people face it today.”

Khan also reflected on his own journey with mental health and therapy. “Honestly, I wish I’d known about therapy when I was 18. If I’d started then, I think my life would’ve been very different. Take something as basic as choosing a partner, after four years of therapy, I can now spot red flags from a mile away.”

The actor spoke about the psychological toll that his profession can take. Recounting his experience during the filming of Talaash, Khan said, “In cinema, you're constantly playing with emotions, pretending to feel things you haven’t actually experienced. In Talaash, for example, my character had lost a child. Every day on the set, I had to mentally put myself in that devastating space, reliving the grief as if it were real. That took a toll.”

With over three decades in the film industry and 35 films under his belt, Khan emphasized the emotional demands of his craft, not just for himself, but for the entire crew.

As Sitaare Zameen Par continues to resonate with audiences, Khan’s openness offers a rare glimpse into the emotional cost of stardom and underscores the importance of mental health awareness in today’s society.