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  • /'If you make a film on Salman Khan, we will kill you': Filmmaker Amit Jani claims terror groups threatened him following 'Kala Hiran' teaser release

'If you make a film on Salman Khan, we will kill you': Filmmaker Amit Jani claims terror groups threatened him following 'Kala Hiran' teaser release

The film allegedly draws on public-domain events associated with Salman Khan's 1998 blackbuck poaching case. 

Reported ByANI
Published: Aug 20, 2026, 12:52 PM IST|Updated: Aug 20, 2026, 12:52 PM IST
'If you make a film on Salman Khan, we will kill you': Filmmaker Amit Jani claims terror groups threatened him following 'Kala Hiran' teaser release
Image Credit: Movie Poster

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'If you make a film on Salman Khan, we will kill you': Filmmaker Amit Jani claims terror groups threatened him following 'Kala Hiran' teaser release
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