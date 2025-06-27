New Delhi: Beloved social media influencer Tanner Martin, who boasts around 482 thousand followers on social media has recently shared a video announcing his own passing.

Known for his candid and inspiring documentation of his cancer journey, the news was revealed through a heartfelt pre-recorded video shared on his Instagram account.

The emotional video, which opens with the words “If you're watching this, I'm dead,” was filmed in advance by Martin, who had been battling stage 4 colorectal cancer for the past five years.

He explained that he had seen one other create a similar farewell message and felt it was a thoughtful way to share final reflections and help ease the burden on his loved ones.

“Honestly, it's just gonna be a little lighthearted and… I don't know, I’ll talk about stuff, you’ll need, maybe our kids will need,” he said in the recording.

Martin revealed that he created the video so his wife could post it in her own time as she processed her grief. “It’s a good opportunity to get all your thoughts out,” he explained. “And you can also be thoughtful about what cost your spouse or partner might need.”

Watch The Video Here:

He also expressed gratitude to his fans and followers for their unwavering support throughout his journey.

The Instagram post was captioned: "May the force be with you from our angel force ghost. See the next video for his wish."

A former call centre employee, Martin had become a widely admired figure online for sharing his raw and uplifting experiences with terminal illness.

Just a month before his passing, he and his wife celebrated the birth of their daughter, AmyLou, on May 25. He affectionately referred to her by her nickname “Jiaozi.”

In a separate video, Martin expressed a final wish: “My cancer is terminal, so there is a really good chance that Jiaozi will not have any real memories of me"

A GoFundMe campaign launched in his memory describes him as “a loving husband, a proud father, and a beautiful soul who touched the lives of so many with his courage and humour, even in the face of terminal illness.” The campaign notes that Martin did not have life insurance and was deeply committed to ensuring a secure future for his wife and infant daughter.