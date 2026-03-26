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NewsEntertainmentPeopleIFFD 2026: Nandamuri Balakrishna conferred with Lifetime Achievement Award for contribution to cinema
IFFD 2026

IFFD 2026: Nandamuri Balakrishna conferred with Lifetime Achievement Award for contribution to cinema

Telugu film legend Nandamuri Balakrishna was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the International Film Festival of Delhi (IFFD) 2026.

|Last Updated: Mar 26, 2026, 10:08 PM IST|Source: IANS
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IFFD 2026: Nandamuri Balakrishna conferred with Lifetime Achievement Award for contribution to cinema(Source: IANS)

Hyderabad:  Legendary Telugu star Nandamuri Balakrishna has been conferred with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the International Film Festival of Delhi (IFFD) 2026 in recognition of his contribution to the film industry over a period of five decades.
 
The Telugu film legend was honoured at the event that was held at the prestigious Bharat Mandapam. The award was presented in recognition of his immense service to Indian cinema over a span of 50 years, and as a tribute to his indelible influence, versatility and unparalleled dedication to the art of acting.

Nandamuri Balakrishna, who attended the event held in New Delhi, received the award from Delhi's Honorary Chief Minister Rekha Gupta in the presence of dignitaries from the film and cultural sectors.

It may be recalled that Balakrishna's 'Bhagavanth Kesari' with Anil Ravipudi had won the award for the Best Film in Telugu at the 71st National Film Awards. This movie was specially screened at the film festival. Actor Nandamuri Balakrishna, film director Anil Ravipudi, and producer Sahu Garapati participated in this special screening. 

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After the screening, Nandamuri Balakrishna said, "First of all, I bow down to my parents. Without their blessings, I would not have come this far. It is because of their blessings that I have been excelling in the film industry for 50 years. I can proudly say that there is no other hero in any other language or industry who has excelled for 50 years. My father always thought about women and women's empowerment. He was the first to bring a law that gave women a share in their father's property. He also established Padmavati University in Tirupati. Whether in films or politics, my father worked for women's empowerment. We will continue his legacy and his ideals. He will always be alive in our hearts. It is a pleasure to participate in the International Film Festival of Delhi (IFFD) and receive the award. I am proud to screen our film 'Bhagavant Kesari' at this event. Thank you to everyone who gave us this opportunity."

In 2025, the Government of India had awarded Balakrishna the prestigious Padma Bhushan, the third highest civilian award in the country, in recognition of his immense contribution to arts and cinema. 

 

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