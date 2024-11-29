Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2825915https://zeenews.india.com/people/iffi-2024-winners-list-vikrant-massey-phillip-noyce-to-toxic-who-won-awards-2825915.html
NewsLifestylePeople
IFFI 2024

IFFI 2024 Winners: Vikrant Massey, Phillip Noyce To Toxic – See The Full List

The 55th International Film Festival of India concluded with Toxic winning Best Film, and Clément Favreau taking home Best Actor for Holy Cow.

|Last Updated: Nov 29, 2024, 10:18 AM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

IFFI 2024 Winners: Vikrant Massey, Phillip Noyce To Toxic – See The Full List (Image: X)

Panaji: The 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) ended with a grand closing ceremony held at the Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Indoor Stadium in Goa on November 28.

The nine-day event showcased over 200 films from 75 countries, making it a global celebration of cinema.

The ceremony was attended by a jury comprising Ashutosh Gowariker as the Chairperson, along with Anthony Chen, Elizabeth Karlsen, Fran Borgia, and Jill Bilcock, who selected the winners across various categories.

Key Award Winners:

Personality of the Year:

Actor Vikrant Massey, best known for his role in '12th Fail', bagged the Personality of the Year award.

Best Debut Director of Indian Feature Film:

Navjyot Bandivadekar won the Best Debut Director of Indian Feature Film award for his Marathi film Gharat Ganpati.

ICFT-UNESCO Gandhi Medal

Swedish filmmaker Levan Akin's Crossing received the prestigious ICFT-UNESCO Gandhi Medal. This award is given to films that promote peace, non-violence, and human rights.

Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award:

Australian filmmaker Phillip Noyce was honored with the Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award for his outstanding contributions to cinema.

 

Check out the complete list of winners here

1. Golden Peacock (Best Film): Toxic (Lithuanian language)

2. Best Actress: Vesta Matuliyte and Iva Rupeikaite (Toxic)

3. Best Actor: Clement Faveau (Holy Cow)

4. Best Director: Bogdan Muresanu (The New Year That Never Came)

5. Special Jury Award: Louise Courvoisier (Holy Cow)

6. Special Mention (Best Actor Male): Adam Besa (Who Do I Belong To)

7. Best Web Series: Lampan (Marathi language)

8. Best Debut for Feature Film Director: Sarah Friedland (Familiar Touch)

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Eknath Shinde Steps Back, BJP to Decide CM
DNA Video
DNA: Where Is Bushra Bibi Amidst Pakistan’s Chaos?
DNA Video
DNA: Chhattisgarh Couple Promotes Helmet Safety at Wedding, Video Goes Viral
DNA Video
DNA: IIT Kanpur Develops ‘Invisible’ Shield for Indian Army!
DNA Video
DNA: AIMPLB's 'provocative plan' on Waqf leaked!
DNA Video
DNA: Sambhal riots- shocking revelations in police FIR
DNA Video
DNA: Violence Erupts in Bangladesh After ISKCON Monk Chinmoy Das’ Arrest
DNA Video
DNA: Anmol Bishnoi Seeks Asylum in the U.S.
DNA Video
DNA: Adani Case - Corruption Allegations Rock Indian Markets
DNA Video
DNA: Were Muslims Stopped from Voting in UP By-Elections?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK