IFFI 2024 Winners: Vikrant Massey, Phillip Noyce To Toxic – See The Full List

Panaji: The 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) ended with a grand closing ceremony held at the Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Indoor Stadium in Goa on November 28.

The nine-day event showcased over 200 films from 75 countries, making it a global celebration of cinema.

The ceremony was attended by a jury comprising Ashutosh Gowariker as the Chairperson, along with Anthony Chen, Elizabeth Karlsen, Fran Borgia, and Jill Bilcock, who selected the winners across various categories.

Key Award Winners:

Personality of the Year:

'Own yourself, own your stories, own your roots wherever you come from'



- Indian Film Personality of the Year Vikrant Massey at the closing ceremony of the 55th #IFFI





Actor Vikrant Massey, best known for his role in '12th Fail', bagged the Personality of the Year award.

Best Debut Director of Indian Feature Film:

Navjyot Bandivadekar won the Best Debut Director of Indian Feature Film award for his Marathi film Gharat Ganpati.

ICFT-UNESCO Gandhi Medal

55th International Film Festival of India: ICFT UNESCO Gandhi Medal 2024









Swedish filmmaker Levan Akin's Crossing received the prestigious ICFT-UNESCO Gandhi Medal. This award is given to films that promote peace, non-violence, and human rights.

Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award:

Australian filmmaker Phillip Noyce was honored with the Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award for his outstanding contributions to cinema.

Check out the complete list of winners here

1. Golden Peacock (Best Film): Toxic (Lithuanian language)

'Toxic' receives the Golden Peacock Award for the Best Film at the 55th #IFFI





2. Best Actress: Vesta Matuliyte and Iva Rupeikaite (Toxic)

55th International Film Festival of India: Best Actor Female













3. Best Actor: Clement Faveau (Holy Cow)

4. Best Director: Bogdan Muresanu (The New Year That Never Came)

5. Special Jury Award: Louise Courvoisier (Holy Cow)

55th International Film Festival of India: Special Jury Award













6. Special Mention (Best Actor Male): Adam Besa (Who Do I Belong To)

55th International Film Festival of India

















7. Best Web Series: Lampan (Marathi language)

55th International Film Festival of India: Best Web Series (OTT) Award









8. Best Debut for Feature Film Director: Sarah Friedland (Familiar Touch)