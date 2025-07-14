Advertisement
IFFM AWARDS 2025

IFFM 2025: Shraddha Kapoor, Mohanlal, Neeraj Ghaywan Dominate Nominations - Check Full List

Indian Film Festival of Melbourne Awards 2025: Neeraj Ghaywan, Shraddha Kapoor, Junaid Khan to Mohanlal here's who got nominated for what. Check full list of Nominees. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 14, 2025, 06:24 PM IST|Source: Bureau
IFFM 2025: Shraddha Kapoor, Mohanlal, Neeraj Ghaywan Dominate Nominations - Check Full List (Image: @iffmelbourne/ Instagram)

IFFM Awards 2025: The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) has announced the nominees for its 2025 edition, taking place from August 14 to 24th. Supported by the Victorian Government, the festival will feature screenings, awards, and tributes, including special showings of Guru Dutt's 'Pyaasa' and 'Kaagaz Ke Phool.'

Highlights of the nominations include Neeraj Ghaywan's Stree 2 and Junaid Khan's Maharaj which celebrates the best of Indian cinema and OTT streaming, highlighting a diverse year in Indian cinema.

Check out the full list of Nominees for IFFM Awards 2025: 

Best Film

Homebound 

Kalki 2898 AD (Telugu)

L2: Empuraan 

Maharaj 

Meiyazhagan 

Stree 2 

Superboys of Malegaon 
 

Best Indie Film

Angammal 

Baksho Bondi (Shadowbox) (Bengali, Hindi)

Feminichi Fathima (Feminist Fathima)

Humans in the Loop 

Village Rockstars 2

We Are Faheem & Karun

Boong

Best Actor (Female) 

Shraddha Kapoor - Stree 2

Anjali Sivaraman - Bad Girl 

Bhanita Das - Village Rockstars 2

Geetha Kailasam - Angammal 

Kareena Kapoor Khan - The Buckingham Murders 

Shamla Hamza - Feminichi Fathima (Feminist Fathima) 

Sharmila Tagore - Puratawn 

Tillotama Shome - Baksho Bondi (Shadowbox)

Best Actor (Male) 

Mohanlal – L2: Empuraan

Abhishek Bachchan – I Want To Talk 

Adarsh Gourav – Superboys of Malegaon 

Gugun Kipgen – Boong 

Ishaan Khatter – Homebound 

Junaid Khan – Maharaj 

Manoj Bajpayee – The Fable 

Vishal Jethwa – Homebound 

Best Director Nominees

Neeraj Ghaywan – Homebound

Aranya Sahay – Humans in the Loop 

Lakshmipriya Devi – Boong 

Reema Kagti – Superboys of Malegaon

Onir – We Are Faheem & Karun

Rima Das – Village Rockstars 2

Varsha Bharath – Bad Girl 

Vipin Radhakrishnan – Angammal 

Best Web Series

Black Warrant 

Khauf

Gyaarah Gyaarah 

Paatal Lok Season 2  

Kota Factory Season 3 

Thalaivettiyaan Paalayam 

Tribhuvan Mishra CA Topper 

Manorathangal 

 Best Actor (Female) - Web Series

Ananya Pandey - Call Me Bae

Monika Panwar - Khauf

Nimisha Sajayan - Dabba Cartel

Parvathy Thiruvothu Manorathangal

Rasika Dugal - Mirzapur 3

Shabana Azmi - Dabba Cartel

Tillotama Shome - Tribhuvan Mishra CA Topper

Best Actor (Male) - Web Series

Abishek Kumar - Thalaivettiyaan Paalayam

Ali Fazal - Mirzapur Season 3

Jaideep Ahlawat - Paatal Lok Season 2

Jitendra Kumar - Kota Factory Season 3

Mammootty - Manorathangal

Manav Kaul - Tribhuvan Mishra CA Topper

Zahaan Kapoor - Black Warrant

FAQs

When will IFFM Awards 2025 start?

The festival will run from August 14 to 24, with the IFFM Awards Night set for August 15 in Melbourne, Australia.

What will IFFM Awards honour? 

The festival will honour India's cinematic excellence across film and OTT categories.

 

