IFFM 2025: Shraddha Kapoor, Mohanlal, Neeraj Ghaywan Dominate Nominations - Check Full List

Indian Film Festival of Melbourne Awards 2025: Neeraj Ghaywan, Shraddha Kapoor, Junaid Khan to Mohanlal here's who got nominated for what. Check full list of Nominees.
IFFM Awards 2025: The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) has announced the nominees for its 2025 edition, taking place from August 14 to 24th. Supported by the Victorian Government, the festival will feature screenings, awards, and tributes, including special showings of Guru Dutt's 'Pyaasa' and 'Kaagaz Ke Phool.'
Highlights of the nominations include Neeraj Ghaywan's Stree 2 and Junaid Khan's Maharaj which celebrates the best of Indian cinema and OTT streaming, highlighting a diverse year in Indian cinema.
Check out the full list of Nominees for IFFM Awards 2025:
Best Film
Homebound
Kalki 2898 AD (Telugu)
L2: Empuraan
Maharaj
Meiyazhagan
Stree 2
Superboys of Malegaon
Best Indie Film
Angammal
Baksho Bondi (Shadowbox) (Bengali, Hindi)
Feminichi Fathima (Feminist Fathima)
Humans in the Loop
Village Rockstars 2
We Are Faheem & Karun
Boong
Best Actor (Female)
Shraddha Kapoor - Stree 2
Anjali Sivaraman - Bad Girl
Bhanita Das - Village Rockstars 2
Geetha Kailasam - Angammal
Kareena Kapoor Khan - The Buckingham Murders
Shamla Hamza - Feminichi Fathima (Feminist Fathima)
Sharmila Tagore - Puratawn
Tillotama Shome - Baksho Bondi (Shadowbox)
Best Actor (Male)
Mohanlal – L2: Empuraan
Abhishek Bachchan – I Want To Talk
Adarsh Gourav – Superboys of Malegaon
Gugun Kipgen – Boong
Ishaan Khatter – Homebound
Junaid Khan – Maharaj
Manoj Bajpayee – The Fable
Vishal Jethwa – Homebound
Best Director Nominees
Neeraj Ghaywan – Homebound
Aranya Sahay – Humans in the Loop
Lakshmipriya Devi – Boong
Reema Kagti – Superboys of Malegaon
Onir – We Are Faheem & Karun
Rima Das – Village Rockstars 2
Varsha Bharath – Bad Girl
Vipin Radhakrishnan – Angammal
Best Web Series
Black Warrant
Khauf
Gyaarah Gyaarah
Paatal Lok Season 2
Kota Factory Season 3
Thalaivettiyaan Paalayam
Tribhuvan Mishra CA Topper
Manorathangal
Best Actor (Female) - Web Series
Ananya Pandey - Call Me Bae
Monika Panwar - Khauf
Nimisha Sajayan - Dabba Cartel
Parvathy Thiruvothu Manorathangal
Rasika Dugal - Mirzapur 3
Shabana Azmi - Dabba Cartel
Tillotama Shome - Tribhuvan Mishra CA Topper
Best Actor (Male) - Web Series
Abishek Kumar - Thalaivettiyaan Paalayam
Ali Fazal - Mirzapur Season 3
Jaideep Ahlawat - Paatal Lok Season 2
Jitendra Kumar - Kota Factory Season 3
Mammootty - Manorathangal
Manav Kaul - Tribhuvan Mishra CA Topper
Zahaan Kapoor - Black Warrant
