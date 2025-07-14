IFFM 2025: Shraddha Kapoor, Mohanlal, Neeraj Ghaywan Dominate Nominations - Check Full List

IFFM Awards 2025: The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) has announced the nominees for its 2025 edition, taking place from August 14 to 24th. Supported by the Victorian Government, the festival will feature screenings, awards, and tributes, including special showings of Guru Dutt's 'Pyaasa' and 'Kaagaz Ke Phool.'

Highlights of the nominations include Neeraj Ghaywan's Stree 2 and Junaid Khan's Maharaj which celebrates the best of Indian cinema and OTT streaming, highlighting a diverse year in Indian cinema.

Check out the full list of Nominees for IFFM Awards 2025:

Best Film

Homebound



Kalki 2898 AD (Telugu)



L2: Empuraan



Maharaj



Meiyazhagan



Stree 2



Superboys of Malegaon



Best Indie Film

Angammal

Baksho Bondi (Shadowbox) (Bengali, Hindi)

Feminichi Fathima (Feminist Fathima)



Humans in the Loop



Village Rockstars 2



We Are Faheem & Karun

Boong

Best Actor (Female)

Shraddha Kapoor - Stree 2

Anjali Sivaraman - Bad Girl

Bhanita Das - Village Rockstars 2

Geetha Kailasam - Angammal

Kareena Kapoor Khan - The Buckingham Murders

Shamla Hamza - Feminichi Fathima (Feminist Fathima)

Sharmila Tagore - Puratawn

Tillotama Shome - Baksho Bondi (Shadowbox)

Best Actor (Male)

Mohanlal – L2: Empuraan

Abhishek Bachchan – I Want To Talk

Adarsh Gourav – Superboys of Malegaon

Gugun Kipgen – Boong

Ishaan Khatter – Homebound

Junaid Khan – Maharaj

Manoj Bajpayee – The Fable

Vishal Jethwa – Homebound

Best Director Nominees

Neeraj Ghaywan – Homebound

Aranya Sahay – Humans in the Loop

Lakshmipriya Devi – Boong

Reema Kagti – Superboys of Malegaon

Onir – We Are Faheem & Karun

Rima Das – Village Rockstars 2

Varsha Bharath – Bad Girl

Vipin Radhakrishnan – Angammal

Best Web Series

Black Warrant

Khauf

Gyaarah Gyaarah

Paatal Lok Season 2

Kota Factory Season 3

Thalaivettiyaan Paalayam

Tribhuvan Mishra CA Topper

Manorathangal

Best Actor (Female) - Web Series

Ananya Pandey - Call Me Bae

Monika Panwar - Khauf

Nimisha Sajayan - Dabba Cartel

Parvathy Thiruvothu Manorathangal

Rasika Dugal - Mirzapur 3

Shabana Azmi - Dabba Cartel

Tillotama Shome - Tribhuvan Mishra CA Topper

Best Actor (Male) - Web Series

Abishek Kumar - Thalaivettiyaan Paalayam

Ali Fazal - Mirzapur Season 3

Jaideep Ahlawat - Paatal Lok Season 2

Jitendra Kumar - Kota Factory Season 3

Mammootty - Manorathangal

Manav Kaul - Tribhuvan Mishra CA Topper

Zahaan Kapoor - Black Warrant

FAQs

When will IFFM Awards 2025 start?

The festival will run from August 14 to 24, with the IFFM Awards Night set for August 15 in Melbourne, Australia.

What will IFFM Awards honour?

The festival will honour India's cinematic excellence across film and OTT categories.