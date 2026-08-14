IFFM 2026: Rani Mukerji honoured with special citation for 'Excellence in Acting'

Speaking on the honour, Rani Mukerji said, "When I entered the Indian film industry as a young girl, I never imagined that one day my films and the characters that I have been fortunate enough to play would take me across oceans, and that people in a beautiful country like Australia would embrace me with so much warmth. Entertaining people across the world through my cinema is the greatest gift this profession has given me. Australia has always welcomed me and Indian cinema with open arms. It has become a place where cultures meet through storytelling, where films remind us that emotions don't need passports, and where love, laughter and hope speak a language we all understand," in a press statement.