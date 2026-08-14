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IFFM 2026: Rani Mukerji honoured with special citation for 'Excellence in Acting'

IFFM 2026: Rani Mukerji's body of work, spanning films such as 'Black', 'Hum Tum', 'Yuva', 'Bunty Aur Babli', 'No One Killed Jessica', 'Hichki', the 'Mardaani' franchise and 'Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway', reflects her versatility.

Reported ByANI
Published: Aug 14, 2026, 12:30 PM IST|Updated: Aug 14, 2026, 12:30 PM IST
IFFM 2026: Rani Mukerji honoured with special citation for 'Excellence in Acting'

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IFFM 2026: Rani Mukerji honoured with special citation for 'Excellence in Acting'
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