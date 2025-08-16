IFFM Awards 2025 Winners List: Homebound Bags Double, Black Warrant Grabs Best Series

New Delhi: The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) Awards 2025 announced its winners on Thursday night, celebrating the best of Indian cinema on a global stage.

Director Neeraj Ghaywan’s Homebound emerged as the biggest winner, bagging Best Film and Best Director.

Abhishek Bachchan and Geetha Kailasam were honoured with Best Actor (Male) and Best Actor (Female) awards for their standout performances in I Want To Talk and Angammal, respectively.

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan was felicitated with the prestigious Excellence in Cinema Award, while Arvind Swamy received the Leadership in Cinema Award.

Also Read: IFFM 2025: Shraddha Kapoor, Mohanlal, Neeraj Ghaywan Dominate Nominations - Check Full List

Here’s the complete list of winners at IFFM Awards 2025:

Best Film: Homebound

Best Director: Neeraj Ghaywan (Homebound)

Best Indie Film: Angammal

Best Actor (Male) – Film: Abhishek Bachchan (I Want to Talk)

Special Mention – Best Actor (Male) – Film: Gugun Kigpen (Boong)

Best Actor (Female) – Film: Geetha Kailasam (Angammal)

Best Series: Black Warrant

Best Actor (Male) – Series: Jaideep Ahlawat (Paatal Lok Season 2)

Best Actor (Female) – Series: Nimisha Sajayan (Dabba Cartel)

Excellence in Cinema: Aamir Khan

Leadership in Cinema: Arvind Swamy

Disruptor Award: Vir Das

Diversity in Cinema: Aditi Rao Hydari

Equality in Cinema: Baksho Bondi

Best Short Film (India): Kalar Pencils by Dhananjay Santosh Goregaonkar

Best Short Film (Australia): Drifters by David Liu

The 16th edition of IFFM is being held in Melbourne, with Aamir Khan as the chief guest. Running until August 24, the festival is the largest celebration of Indian cinema outside India since its inception in 2009.