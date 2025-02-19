IFPI Crowns Taylor Swift As Global Recording Artist Of The Year, Surpassing This Year 5-Time Grammy Winner Kendrick Lamar - Check FULL LIST

New Delhi: The International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI) has revealed the list of the biggest-selling global recording artists of 2024, with Taylor Swift securing the prestigious title of Global Recording Artist of the Year. This marks her fifth win of the award, and her third consecutive victory, solidifying her position as a global music powerhouse.

Swift’s remarkable year included not only the top spot in the Global Recording Artist rankings but also sweeping multiple other major IFPI awards. She triumphed in the Global Album Chart, Global Vinyl Album Chart, Global Streaming Album Chart, and the Global Album Sales Chart, driven by the massive success of her eleventh studio album THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT, released in April 2024.

The IFPI Global Recording Artist of the Year Award, now in its 12th year, has seen Taylor Swift top the chart more than any other artist.

Following her in the rankings are Drake, Seventeen, Billie Eilish, Stray Kids, Zach Bryan, The Weeknd, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, and Sabrina Carpenter rounding out the top 10.

Position Prior Year Artist 1 1 Taylor Swift 2 4 Drake 3 2 SEVENTEEN 4 Re-Entry (2022) Billie Eilish 5 3 Stray Kids 6 16 Zach Bryan 7 5 The Weeknd 8 14 Eminem 9 Re-Entry (2022) Kendrick Lamar 10 NEW Sabrina Carpenter



(Image: IFPI Website)

With her continued success and global impact, Swift’s unprecedented streak in 2024 reinforces her place at the pinnacle of the music industry.

(Source: IFPI)