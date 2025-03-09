Mumbai: Actor Ali Fazal, who is known for his work in ‘Mirzapur’, ‘3 Idiots’, ‘Fukrey’, ‘Kandahar’ and others, is at the ongoing edition of IIFA Awards in Jaipur. The actor caught the fancy of the netizens with his imitation of actress Aditi Rao Hydari's viral Gajagamini walk from the streaming series ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’.

Ali was seen donning a white suit. He rounded off his looks with a moustache and short hair. Meanwhile, life seems sorted for the actor with regards to work and on his personal front.

Watch The Viral Video Below!

After returning as the iconic Guddu bhaiya with ‘Mirzapur’ season 3, he has three projects in the pipeline The actor will be next seen in ‘Metro… In Dino’, ‘Lahore 1947’ and ‘Thug Life’ in 2025.

On the personal front, Ali Fazal welcomed a baby girl with wife Richa Chadha. Several videos of the actor from Jaipur airport, politely requesting paps to keep it low so as to not wake up his daughter was lauded by fans.

Earlier, on Saturday, IIFA felicitated the digital content and the artists working on digital medium. Kriti Sanon’s Netflix film ‘Do Patti’, in which she played double roles won her the IIFA digital Award for Performance in a Leading Role, Female (Film).

Prior to this, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor were seen hugging each other at the IIFA stage. The two actors share a long history as they were romantically involved for 4-5 years before they moved on, and married their respective spouses.

The two actors worked together in the iconic film ‘Jab We Met’, which was released in 2007. During the end leg of the film’s shooting, Kareena and Shahid parted ways.

The film changed the tides for the rom-com genre in Hindi cinema, and made Imtiaz Ali a renowned name.

The film is primarily based in Mumbai, Bhatinda and Shimla, and tells the story of Aditya Kashyap (played by Shahid), a heartbroken businessman who boards a train, where he meets a talkative Punjabi girl, Geet Dhillon (played by Kareena). While they miss their train, Geet and Aditya begin a journey together to her home and what follows is a love that changes them.

The film also marked the start of a long standing collaboration between Imtiaz, music composer Pritam and lyricist Irshad Kamil.