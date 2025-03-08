IIFA 2025: Shah Rukh Khan Makes A Stylish Entry In Jaipur, Greets Fans With Flying Kisses - WATCH

Mumbai: Bollywood Baadshah Shah Rukh Khan has touched down the Pink City, Jaipur, ahead of the much-awaited International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards 2025.

The superstar was spotted at Jaipur Airport on Friday amid tight security where he was welcomed by a large crowd of fans eager to catch a glimpse of the 'Dunki' actor.

SRK was seen waving and blowing kisses to his fans gathered outside the airport before making his way to the hotel. The actor looked dapper in a white T-shirt, blue jeans, and sunglasses.

Take A Look At The Post:

Later, he was also seen greeting the paparazzi stationed at the hotel with a humble "namaste." The actor received a warm welcome at the hotel, with drum beats playing in the background.

The 25th edition of IIFA will take place on March 8 and 9 in Jaipur, Rajasthan. The event will also feature a special celebration of the iconic film Sholay on its 50th anniversary, with an exclusive screening at the famous Raj Mandir Cinema. The event will also see legendary MMA fighter and combat sports trailblazer Anthony Pettis making a special appearance.

This year, the audience will see Kartik Aaryan as the host of the IIFA Awards.

Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to attend the 25th edition of IIFA as a performer this March, and she will pay tribute to her grandfather and legendary filmmaker Raj Kapoor at the awards show.