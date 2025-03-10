IIFA 2025: Shah Rukh Khan Wraps Up Star-Studded Night With 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' As Drones Illuminate Jaipur Sky With His Signature Pose performance

Jaipur: The IIFA 2025 in Jaipur, concluded on a magical note, courtesy of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

He showed up on the stage in style and left everyone awestruck with his performance on his blockbuster tracks ranging from 'Chaiyya Chaiyya', 'Lungi Dance', ''Jhoome Jo Pathaan', and 'Shava Shava' among others.

To make the night more memorable and nostalgic for the audience in Jaipur, he also shook a leg with his 'Dil To Pagal Hai' co-star Madhuri Dixit Nene.

The duo relived their old days by grooving to 'Koi Ladki Hai' song from the 1997 hit 'Dil To Pagal Hai', evoking loud cheer, whistles and non-stop claps from the spectators.

His presence brought smiles to the faces of thousands of fans who waited for hours just to catch his glimpse, proving once again why he is called the 'King Khan'.

Shah Rukh performing under the moonlight definitely added 'chaar chand' to the IIFA 2025 mehfil. And in no time, visuals from his performance went viral.

His entry was as grand as ever. Right before he appeared on the stage, several drones lit up the sky in Jaipur as they made the formations of Shah Rukh Khan's name, his signature pose and the king's crown.

Also, prior to hitting the stage, Shah Rukh made a dashing appearance on the green carpet. Dressed in a sleek all-black outfit, Shah Rukh was seen greeting the paparazzi and fans with "Adaab."

While walking the green carpet, he also bumped into singer Shreya Ghoshal. The two shared a warm hug and posed for the cameras, leaving fans delighted with their sweet interaction.

IIFA 2025 has wrapped up but the 25th edition of the award show will always be cherished by cinema buffs for many reasons and one of them is for sure Shah Rukh's remarkable performance.