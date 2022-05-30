हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IIFA awards 2022: Shahid Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday to set stage on fire
MUMBAI: The 22nd edition of the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) will have the biggest stars from Bollywood walk the red carpet and entertain the audience at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi in the UAE.

Celebrities like Shahid Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Divya Khosla Kumar, and Nora Fatehi are expected to set the stage on fire with their performances on June 4 during the main awards evening.

On the other hand, a pre-awards gala will see singers and musicians including Devi Sri Prasad, Tanishk Bagchi, Guru Randhawa, Honey Singh, Neha Kakkar, Dhvani Bhanushali, Zahrah S Khan, Dhvani Bhanushali, and Asees Kaur flaunt their musical skills.

IIFA Rocks 2022 will be hosted by filmmaker Farah Khan Kunder and actor Aparshakti Khurana on June 3. 

Salman Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, and Maniesh Paul will serve as hosts for the main night on June 4.

Celebrities like Mithun Chakraborty, Boney Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Lara Dutta, Tamannaah Bhatia, Nargis Fakhri, Bobby Deol, Urvashi Rautela, Arjun Rampal, and Sanya Malhotra are also expected to attend IIFA Awards, which is taking place after two years.

