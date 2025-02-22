IIFA Awards 2025: Sachin-Jigar To Perform Live At 25th Edition In Jaipur

Mumbai: The 25th edition of the prestigious IIFA Awards will take place in Jaipur this year. While the celebration will include an array of unforgettable performances, one of the most anticipated is from the musical duo, Sachin-Jigar.

Sachin-Jigar will be taking center stage at the star-studded awards for the first time. The duo is all set to perform some of their blockbuster hit, capturing the diverse range of music they have created over the years.

Sharing the exciting announcement on their official Instagram handle, IIFA wrote, "The dynamic duo, Sachin Jigar are all set to bring the beats to IIFA’s silver jubilee celebration with a LIVE performance at the first edition of Sobha Realty IIFA Digital Awards in the stunning Jaipur! Get ready for an unforgettable celebration on the 8th and 9th of March 2025 at JECC, Jaipur!"

Thrilled about their IIFA performance, Sachin-Jigar shared, “We’re very excited to be performing at IIFA this year."

The celebrated composer duo further added, “IIFA has always been a celebration of Indian cinema on a global stage, and being a part of it in this way is truly special for us. This performance is our way of sharing our musical journey with the audience, especially after the incredible year where the love and support from the audience for our recent hits has been overwhelming and we can't wait to experience the energy of the audiences".

Adding to the excitement, Sachin-Jigar also bagged two nominations in the 'Best Music Direction' category at the IIFA Awards 2025 for the films "Stree 2" and "Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya".

On the work front, Sachin-Jigar's song "Bande" for "Superboys of Malegaon" reached the audience on Friday. Jointly sung by Divya Kumar, Sayee Gangan, and Sachin-Jigar, the soulful number enjoys the poignant lyrics of the legendary Javed Akhtar.