IIFA Awards 2027: Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan, Pankaj Tripathi & Ali Fazal to host

Actor Pankaj Tripathi, who is making his IIFA Digital Awards hosting debut, said in a statement, “For an actor, there are certain moments that come with a little extra nervousness and a lot of excitement and hosting the IIFA Digital Awards for the first time is definitely one of them. I have spent much of my journey standing in front of the camera and telling stories through characters, so stepping onto the IIFA stage in a completely different role is both exciting and humbling. In fact, this will be my first experience of hosting an awards show, which makes the moment even more special for me”.