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IIFA Awards 2027: Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan, Pankaj Tripathi & Ali Fazal to host

The IIFA Awards 2027 in Abu Dhabi will feature Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan, Pankaj Tripathi, and Ali Fazal as hosts, alongside powerhouse performances by Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Shahid Kapoor.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 19, 2026, 10:55 AM IST|Updated: Sep 19, 2026, 10:55 AM IST
IIFA Awards 2027: Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan, Pankaj Tripathi & Ali Fazal to host
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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IIFA Awards 2027: Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan, Pankaj Tripathi & Ali Fazal to host
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