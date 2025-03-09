IIFA Digital Awards 2025 Winners: Kriti Sanon, Vikrant Massey Triumph, Imtiaz Ali Wins Best Director, Check Full List

IIFA Digital Awards 2025 Winners Full List: The first-ever IIFA Digital Awards celebrated the best Hindi films and series on OTT. Held on March 8 in Jaipur, Rajasthan, the event was hosted by Vijay Varma, Aparshakti Khurana, and Abhishek Banerjee.

The grand night featured electrifying performances by Shreya Ghoshal, Nora Fatehi, Mika Singh and Sachin-Jigar.

From Kriti Sanon's stellar win to Imtiaz Ali’s Amar Singh Chamkila bagging multiple awards and Panchayat Season 3’s well-deserved victory, the night was a true celebration of digital entertainment.

Here’s the full list of IIFA Digital Awards 2025 Winners:

Film Category

Best Film: Amar Singh Chamkila

Best Director: Imtiaz Ali for Amar Singh Chamkila

Performance in a Leading Role (Female): Kriti Sanon for Do Patti

Performance in a Leading Role (Male): Vikrant Massey for Sector 36

Performance in a Supporting Role (Female): Anupriya Goenka for Berlin

Performance in a Supporting Role (Male): Deepak Dobriyal for Sector 36

Best Story (Original): Kanika Dhillon for Do Patti

Series Category

Best Series: Panchayat Season 3

Best Director: Deepak Kumar Mishra for Panchayat Season 3

Performance in a Leading Role (Female): Shreya Chaudhry for Bandish Bandits Season 2

Performance in a Leading Role (Male): Jitendra Kumar for Panchayat Season 3

Performance in a Supporting Role (Female): Sanjeeda Shaikh for Heeramandi The Diamond Bazaar

Performance in a Supporting Role (Male): Faisal Malik for Panchayat Season 3

Miscellaneous Category

Best Story (Original) in a Series: Kota Factory Season 3

Best Reality or Non-Scripted Series: Fabulous Lives vs. Bollywood Wives

Best Docuseries/Documentary Film: Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous

Best Title Track: Anurag Saikia for “Ishq Hai” from Mismatched Season 3