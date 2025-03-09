Advertisement
IIFA DIGITAL AWARDS WINNER LIST

IIFA Digital Awards 2025 Winners: Kriti Sanon, Vikrant Massey Triumph, Imtiaz Ali Wins Best Director, Check Full List

The IIFA Digital Awards were held in Jaipur, celebrated the best of OTT films and web series. Check out the full list of winners from the inaugural edition. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Aditi Rana|Last Updated: Mar 09, 2025, 05:46 PM IST|Source: Bureau
IIFA Digital Awards 2025 Winners: Kriti Sanon, Vikrant Massey Triumph, Imtiaz Ali Wins Best Director, Check Full List (Image :@iifa/ Instagram)

IIFA Digital Awards 2025 Winners Full List: The first-ever IIFA Digital Awards celebrated the best Hindi films and series on OTT. Held on March 8 in Jaipur, Rajasthan, the event was hosted by Vijay Varma, Aparshakti Khurana, and Abhishek Banerjee.

The grand night featured electrifying performances by Shreya Ghoshal, Nora Fatehi, Mika Singh and Sachin-Jigar.

From Kriti Sanon's stellar win to Imtiaz Ali’s Amar Singh Chamkila bagging multiple awards and Panchayat Season 3’s well-deserved victory, the night was a true celebration of digital entertainment.

Here’s the full list of IIFA Digital Awards 2025 Winners: 

Film Category

Best Film: Amar Singh Chamkila

Best Director: Imtiaz Ali for Amar Singh Chamkila

Performance in a Leading Role (Female): Kriti Sanon for Do Patti

Performance in a Leading Role (Male): Vikrant Massey for Sector 36

Performance in a Supporting Role (Female): Anupriya Goenka for Berlin

Performance in a Supporting Role (Male): Deepak Dobriyal for Sector 36

Best Story (Original): Kanika Dhillon for Do Patti

Series Category

Best Series: Panchayat Season 3

Best Director: Deepak Kumar Mishra for Panchayat Season 3

Performance in a Leading Role (Female): Shreya Chaudhry for Bandish Bandits Season 2

Performance in a Leading Role (Male): Jitendra Kumar for Panchayat Season 3

Performance in a Supporting Role (Female): Sanjeeda Shaikh for Heeramandi The Diamond Bazaar

Performance in a Supporting Role (Male): Faisal Malik for Panchayat Season 3

Miscellaneous Category

Best Story (Original) in a Series: Kota Factory Season 3

Best Reality or Non-Scripted Series: Fabulous Lives vs. Bollywood Wives

Best Docuseries/Documentary Film: Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous

Best Title Track: Anurag Saikia for “Ishq Hai” from Mismatched Season 3

