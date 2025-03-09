IIFA Digital Awards 2025 Winners: Kriti Sanon, Vikrant Massey Triumph, Imtiaz Ali Wins Best Director, Check Full List
The IIFA Digital Awards were held in Jaipur, celebrated the best of OTT films and web series. Check out the full list of winners from the inaugural edition.
IIFA Digital Awards 2025 Winners Full List: The first-ever IIFA Digital Awards celebrated the best Hindi films and series on OTT. Held on March 8 in Jaipur, Rajasthan, the event was hosted by Vijay Varma, Aparshakti Khurana, and Abhishek Banerjee.
The grand night featured electrifying performances by Shreya Ghoshal, Nora Fatehi, Mika Singh and Sachin-Jigar.
From Kriti Sanon's stellar win to Imtiaz Ali’s Amar Singh Chamkila bagging multiple awards and Panchayat Season 3’s well-deserved victory, the night was a true celebration of digital entertainment.
Here’s the full list of IIFA Digital Awards 2025 Winners:
Film Category
Best Film: Amar Singh Chamkila
Best Director: Imtiaz Ali for Amar Singh Chamkila
Performance in a Leading Role (Female): Kriti Sanon for Do Patti
Performance in a Leading Role (Male): Vikrant Massey for Sector 36
Performance in a Supporting Role (Female): Anupriya Goenka for Berlin
Performance in a Supporting Role (Male): Deepak Dobriyal for Sector 36
Best Story (Original): Kanika Dhillon for Do Patti
Series Category
Best Series: Panchayat Season 3
Best Director: Deepak Kumar Mishra for Panchayat Season 3
Performance in a Leading Role (Female): Shreya Chaudhry for Bandish Bandits Season 2
Performance in a Leading Role (Male): Jitendra Kumar for Panchayat Season 3
Performance in a Supporting Role (Female): Sanjeeda Shaikh for Heeramandi The Diamond Bazaar
Performance in a Supporting Role (Male): Faisal Malik for Panchayat Season 3
Miscellaneous Category
Best Story (Original) in a Series: Kota Factory Season 3
Best Reality or Non-Scripted Series: Fabulous Lives vs. Bollywood Wives
Best Docuseries/Documentary Film: Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous
Best Title Track: Anurag Saikia for “Ishq Hai” from Mismatched Season 3
