‘Ik Onkar, One Earth, One Love’: Diljit Dosanjh Shares Message Of Unity After Threat From Pro-Khalistan Group

Mumbai: Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh reaffirmed that he will continue to spread the message of love and unity, no matter the circumstances.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the ‘Udta Punjab’ actor shared a video from his recent concert in Brisbane. In the clip, Diljit talked about unity and love. He said that people should always talk about love, adding that for him, the earth is one. Referring to his guru’s teaching “Ik Onkar,” he emphasized that all life is connected and equal. The singer-actor further expressed that he was born from this earth and will one day return to it, which is why he only wishes love for everyone—even those who may troll or criticize him.

In the video, Dosanjh said in Punjabi, “Always keep talking about love. For me, this earth is one. My Guru says, ‘Ik Onkar.’ So, this earth is one. And I was born from this earth. I am the life of this land and one day I will return to this soil. So, there is only love from my side for everyone, even if someone gets jealous of me or trolls me. I will always spread the message of love. I have always done so. I don’t care how anyone feels about it. Punjabi aa gaye oye.”

Also Read: Diljit Dosanjh Touches Amitabh Bachchan's Feet, Khalistani Group Threatens To Shutdown His Australia Concert

“Many people say, ‘We manifest that God has given us this. They get that thing. I am surprised. Why are you manifesting so much?. A person should only think in his heart, what he has to do. Only think. God will make it happen. You should keep it in your heart,” he added.

The video features Diljit Dosanjh performing on stage and sharing heartwarming moments with his fans. Between his energetic acts, the singer-actor can be seen interacting with the audience, spreading positivity, and delivering a heartfelt message about love, unity, and oneness.

Diljit Dosanjh’s post comes a day after reports surfaced that he had received a threat from the US-based pro-Khalistan group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), led by Gurpatwant Singh Pannun. The outfit reportedly issued a warning against the singer’s upcoming concert in Australia, scheduled for November 1, following what it described as a ‘contentious’ exchange with Amitabh Bachchan.

The controversy began after Diljit’s recent appearance on “Kaun Banega Crorepati 17,” where he greeted Amitabh Bachchan by touching his feet as a mark of respect. However, SFJ took issue with the gesture, alleging that it disrespected the victims of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. In a statement, Pannun claimed that Diljit’s act “insulted every victim, widow, and orphan of the 1984 Sikh Genocide.”