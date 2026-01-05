Ikkis Star Agastya Nanda Opens Up On Dealing With The Pressure Of His Lineage

New Delhi: Gen-Z actor Agastya Nanda is riding high on the success of his latest release Ikkis - a biographical war drama directed by Sriram Raghavan, in which he brings to life and pays tribute to the legacy of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, the youngest recipient of the Param Vir Chakra opened in cinemas on January 1, 2026. In an interview with IMDb, he reflected on coming from a legendary film family, working under unpredictable conditions on the set, and more.

Addressing the pressure that comes with his lineage, Agastya Nanda shared, “I don't take that pressure in the slightest because I know that's not my legacy to own. I think my surname is Nanda because I'm my father's son first. I focus on making him proud, and that's a legacy I carry very heavily on me. My other family members who are actors. I admire their work, I love their work. But I don't think I can ever be them. So, it's not even worth spending time trying to think of it.”

Agastya Nanda On Shooting Ikkis

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Talking about his experience shooting Ikkis, Nanda described the film’s shoot as intense and unpredictable, marked by constant action and unexpected moments. “I think everything was chaotic and unexpected, to be honest. I can't think of one schedule or moment we had which was expected or calm,” he shared.

Looking ahead to 2026, Agastya Nanda also shared his excitement about seeing films from actors of his generation. “I think there are some brilliant actors who've already come this year and will be coming next year. And I don't know why I feel a sense of pride seeing someone from our generation perform so well. So, I'm looking forward to all their films.”

Ikkis stars Agastya Nanda in the lead, alongside Jaideep Ahlawat, Suhasini Mulay, Sikander Kher, and Rahul Dev. The film marks Dharmendra and Asrani's posthumous screen appearance.