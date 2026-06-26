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  • /Ila Arun comes out in support of Alka Yagnik amid speculation over her health, urges fans not to doubt her singing ability

Ila Arun comes out in support of Alka Yagnik amid speculation over her health, urges fans not to doubt her singing ability

Alka Yagnik health: The legendary singer received the Padma Bhushan Award from President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan recently.

Published: Jun 26, 2026, 11:49 AM IST|Updated: Jun 26, 2026, 11:49 AM IST
Ila Arun comes out in support of Alka Yagnik amid speculation over her health, urges fans not to doubt her singing ability
Image Credit: File Photos/Instagram

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