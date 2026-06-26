/Ila Arun comes out in support of Alka Yagnik amid speculation over her health, urges fans not to doubt her singing ability

Arun also praised Yagnik's contribution to Indian music and said she believes the singer will return stronger. She wrote, "Alka ji has given India decades of magic. The whole country is proud of her Padma Bhushan, and rightly so. Let's not forget what she's given us. Miracles happen. Strength returns. And voices find their way back. I've had the joy of singing many songs with her, and I'm looking forward to singing with her again."