Ila Arun Remembers Brother Piyush Pandey; Amitabh Bachchan Consoles Her And Family At Funeral – VIDEO

Piyush Pandey Demise: Actor Amitabh Bachchan attended the funeral of advertising legend Piyush Pandey at Shivaji Park Crematorium, Mumbai. The ad-man passed away at the age of 70 due to pneumonia. Pandey was a Padma Shri awardee and had served as the Cannes Lions jury president.

Abhishek Bachchan, along with Big B, paid his tributes to Piyush and offered condolences to the family.

Amitabh Bachchan Consoles Ila Arun

Piyush Pandey passed away on Friday, October 24. Hours after his death, Amitabh also mourned the loss via his blog and addressed Pandey as “a creative genius, a most amiable friend, and guide.”

“A creative genius… a most amiable friend, and guide… has left us… No words to express our grief… Piyush Pandey passed away this morning… The creative works left behind by him shall ever be an eternal emblem of his immeasurable creativity," Big B wrote.

Legend Piyush Pandey’s sister, Ila Arun, on Saturday said she could not express her pain over her brother's demise. She also recalled the bond between her brother and the advertising community.

Ila also shared that her brother used to love interacting with the media.

"I can't express our pain. But on his behalf, I would like to thank the entire advertising world, his big family with whom he shared a long relationship of 35–40 years, and the common people who loved his advertisements. He loved the country," Ila Arun told reporters.

The last rites of Piyush Pandey were carried out on Saturday at the Shivaji Park Crematorium in Mumbai. Amitabh Bachchan and his son, Abhishek Bachchan, were among those who paid their last respects to the ad guru.

Ila's daughter, Ishitta Arun, also offered a tribute to her uncle, whom she referred to as her "first roommate, first critic, and forever favourite human."

Pandey died on Friday morning due to pneumonia complications.

Shah Rukh Khan was among the Bollywood personalities who remembered the creative genius.

(Inputs from ANI)