Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2976282https://zeenews.india.com/people/ila-arun-remembers-brother-piyush-pandey-amitabh-bachchan-consoles-her-and-family-at-funeral-video-2976282.html
NewsEntertainmentPeople
PIYUSH PANDEY DEATH

Ila Arun Remembers Brother Piyush Pandey; Amitabh Bachchan Consoles Her And Family At Funeral – VIDEO

Ila Arun Remembers Brother Piyush Pandey; Amitabh Bachchan Consoles Her And Family At Funeral – VIDEO

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 25, 2025, 10:59 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Ila Arun Remembers Brother Piyush Pandey; Amitabh Bachchan Consoles Her And Family At Funeral – VIDEO(Source: Instagram)

Piyush Pandey Demise: Actor Amitabh Bachchan attended the funeral of advertising legend Piyush Pandey at Shivaji Park Crematorium, Mumbai. The ad-man passed away at the age of 70 due to pneumonia. Pandey was a Padma Shri awardee and had served as the Cannes Lions jury president.

Abhishek Bachchan, along with Big B, paid his tributes to Piyush and offered condolences to the family.

 

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by F I L M Y G Y A N (@filmygyan)

 

Amitabh Bachchan Consoles Ila Arun

Piyush Pandey passed away on Friday, October 24. Hours after his death, Amitabh also mourned the loss via his blog and addressed Pandey as “a creative genius, a most amiable friend, and guide.”

“A creative genius… a most amiable friend, and guide… has left us… No words to express our grief… Piyush Pandey passed away this morning… The creative works left behind by him shall ever be an eternal emblem of his immeasurable creativity," Big B wrote.

Legend Piyush Pandey’s sister, Ila Arun, on Saturday said she could not express her pain over her brother's demise. She also recalled the bond between her brother and the advertising community.

Ila also shared that her brother used to love interacting with the media.

"I can't express our pain. But on his behalf, I would like to thank the entire advertising world, his big family with whom he shared a long relationship of 35–40 years, and the common people who loved his advertisements. He loved the country," Ila Arun told reporters.

The last rites of Piyush Pandey were carried out on Saturday at the Shivaji Park Crematorium in Mumbai. Amitabh Bachchan and his son, Abhishek Bachchan, were among those who paid their last respects to the ad guru.

Ila's daughter, Ishitta Arun, also offered a tribute to her uncle, whom she referred to as her "first roommate, first critic, and forever favourite human."

Pandey died on Friday morning due to pneumonia complications.

Shah Rukh Khan was among the Bollywood personalities who remembered the creative genius.

(Inputs from ANI)

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

12 Months Travel India
12 Months, 12 Best Places To Visit In India
Mehbooba Mufti
Mehbooba Mufti Seeks Transfer Of All J-K Undertrial Prisoners To Local Jails
Delhi NCR air pollution
Delhi-NCR Air Pollution Soars Post-Diwali; Residents Suffer Health Issues
US Air Force
America's B-1B Bomber: Supersonic Death Machine That Strikes With Precision
Jammu and Kashmir
Jammu And Kashmir: CIK Files Charge Sheet In Pakistan-Backed Terror Case
Chhath Puja 2025
Chhath Puja 2025: Here's Why 'Lauki' Is Eaten On The First Day Of Festival
Trump White House renovation
Trump’s $300M Gold Ballroom: White House Renovation Or Indian-Style Project?
Jammu and Kashmir
BJP Approached NC For Rajya Sabha Seat Deal: Farooq Abdullah
CTET February 2026
CTET February 2026 Exam Date Out: CBSE To Hold Test On February 8
Bihar Assembly elections 2025
The Secret Line In Bihar Which Decides Who Will Become 'Next CM'