Ilana D'Cruz backs Rihanna, calls out post-pregnancy body shaming

Mumbai: Actor Ileana D'Cruz has spoken out in support of music icon Rihanna as the singer continues to get targeted by online body shamers following the birth of her third child.

Rihanna, who welcomed her daughter in September last year with partner A$AP Rocky, has lately been at the receiving end of harsh comments about her post-pregnancy appearance.

Reacting to the same, Ileana took to her Instagram story, calling out such comments.

"She's a powerful woman! She made a whole baby and birthed that baby and is feeding and keeping that baby alive and healthy, yet the question is 'hmm why hasn't she bounced back yet' Bloody infuriating unrealistic expectations," the actor wrote.

In September 2025, the 'Diamonds' singer took to her Instagram handle and announced that her daughter was born on September 13, 2025, further revealing the little one's name.

In what appeared to be an adorable nod to A$AP Rocky, the couple named their daughter 'Rocki Irish Mayers'. The rapper's real name is Rakim Mayers, who later took the stage name of Rocky, as per E! News.

Rihanna and Rocky revealed the singer's pregnancy at the 2025 Met Gala, where she debuted her baby bump.

The couple announced that they were expecting their first child in 2022. They debuted their second pregnancy during the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show.

Notably, Rihanna has also time and again reacted to body-shaming, often shutting down critics with powerful statements about self-love and acceptance.

In an interview, the singer said, "You've just got to laugh at yourself, honestly. I mean, I know when I'm having a fat day and when I've lost weight. I accept all of the bodies. I'm not built like a Victoria's Secret girl, and I still feel very beautiful and confident in my lingerie," as quoted by People.