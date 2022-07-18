NEW DELHI: Ileana D'Cruz, who has been making waves for her rumoured relationship with Katrina Kaif's brother Sebastian Laurent Michel, has once again shocked her fans with her too-hot-to-handle bikini pictures. The actress is currently holidaying in Maldives with her rumoured boyfriend to ring in Katrina Kaif's 39th birthday. And while she shared glimpses from the birthday celebrations with her fans on Sunday, today she made sure to leave them gasping for breath with her Oh, so HOT bikini pictures.

"Did you even go on a beach holiday if you didn’t take a selfie in a bikini???" the caption of her picture reads.

On Sunday, rumours surfaced that Ileana D'Cruz and Katrina's brother Sebastian are in a relationship for close to six months now. The report further added that the two spend time together at Katrina's old residence in Bandra, and also at Ileana's pad at Bandra, and in London too. Moreover, the two also follow each other on social media. However, there is no official confirmation on the same from either side.

Ileana was earlier in a relationship with photographer Andrew Kneebone for quite a few years. However, it's been a while since the two have parted their ways. While Ileana had admitted to dating him at a time, she preferred to keep her love life a secret.

Ileana was last seen in Kookie Gulati's financial thriller 'The Big Bull'. She has 'Unfair and Lovely' and an untitled Shirsha Guha film under her belt.

Apart from this, she also has a comedy-drama with Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi and Sendhil Ramamurthy in her pipeline.

Live TV