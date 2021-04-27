Ileana D'Cruz opens up on body-shaming, says she was asked 'why is your butt so big'

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Ileana D'Cruz recently opened up about her struggles with body-shaming in a recent interview and how it scarred her as a person.

In a candid conversation with Bollywood Bubble, the actress went into the details of her experience with body-shaming and revealed that she was subjected to it at an early age of 12.

The 33-year-old also spoke about the deep psychological impact body-shaming left on her.

She said, “I remember those days like it was yesterday. It’s weird because it’s a very deeply ingrained scar. I went through body-shaming right from the time I was 12. I had just hit puberty and growing up. You are hit with these weird comments. And people are passing comments about your body and saying, ‘Oh My God, why is your butt so big?’ And I am like, ‘What do you mean?’ You think you are fine and then suddenly you have random people saying things about you and you start to believe what they are saying.

"So I think it’s a deeply ingrained scare because you are carrying it for so many years. It takes a lot of inner strength to tell yourself that what they are saying doesn’t matter. What your feel about yourself is most important. And it’s something I tell myself every single day” she added.

The 'Main Tera Hero' actress disclosed that even now she receives harsh social media comments and messages that are critical of her appearance and body.

However, with the passage of time, D'Cruz has learnt that she can't control people's actions but can have a body-positive mindset for herself.

She said, "Because I go through it every day. I have at least 10 messages that I can find on my Instagram right now about body shaming for sure. So there’s always going to be somebody saying something about you and it’s harsh. And as much as I would like to tell people can you please be more kind more sensitive because you don’t understand how much it can affect somebody else.

"The only thing that’s in your control is you and how you think about yourself. So I would constantly just tell people your opinion about yourself is what matters the most. The hell with the world, the hell with what they think. Only your opinion matters. You are someone who is going to live with your body. There are days when I am like, ‘I don’t like this. Is my stomach too bloated?’ But now I am like, ‘No it’s fine, there’s a uterus in there so it’s fine. It’s alright. It’s not gonna be flat," she further said.

Ileana was last seen in the Abhishek Bachchan starrer 'The Big Bull'. Before that she appeared in Anees Bazmee's 'Pagalpanti' co-starring Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, Urvashi Rautela and Saurabh Shukla.

Her other Bollywood films include 'Barfi!', 'Main Tera Hero', 'Rustom', 'Baadshaho', and 'Raid'.